India Politics
Gehlot slams Modi for linking Cong to terrorism

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that Congress sympathises with terrorists, saying he did not expect him to use such language. He said that BJP leaders are making issues out of no issues.

Modi had made the remark during an election rally near Udaipur on Thursday while referring to the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. ”The murder of Kanhaiya Lal ji is a big stain on the state government. Such a heinous incident happened in Udaipur because there is a Congress government which sympathizes with terrorists,” Modi had said.

Gehlot said the Prime Minister’s comment was unacceptable. ”I would like to make a humble request to the Prime Minister to not create this kind of environment in the country. It is not in the interest of the country, nor the society,” the CM told reporters here today. ”We do not have any personal enmity. This is our fight for ideology.” Gehlot, who would be seeking a second straight term in the coming election, said the fight should be limited to ideology and urged politicians to limit their charges to policies and civic issues. ”You people are making non-issues into issues. You are provoking people like this in the name of religion,” he said referring to the BJP, the prime minister’s party. ”I did not expect this language from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. That’s why I said that either he was given a wrong briefing or he deliberately got nervous or he deliberately uttered this phrase. I believe this is the case,” said Gehlot.

The Congress leader said the wind in the state is blowing in favour of Congress and its schemes and programmes are being discussed across the country. The CM later at an election rally in Bali town of Pali district said that in the last five years, there has been no let up in the development of the state. Rajasthan is up for election on November 25 when the voting for all 200 seats in the state will be held in a single phase. Counting of votes will be done on December 3.

