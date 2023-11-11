Pilot predicts bigger win for Cong in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot on Friday that the Congress will register a win in the coming assembly polls with a higher majority than the party earlier expected. He said he has seen voters’ enthusiasm for Congress during his campaign, and that it is only increasing.

“Our election campaign is going on a positive note. The public is connecting with the announcements and public welfare of our government,” Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

“The trend being received from people and workers is very encouraging and I believe that the graph of Congress is continuously going up. We will emerge victor with a higher majority than we originally hoped for,” he said. Pilot said that after Diwali, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi may come to Rajasthan and address some big rallies.

With inputs from News18