Latest Killings In Manipur Signal Total Failure Of Amit Shah's Efforts // Curtiss Unveils The 1: A Futuristic Electric High-end Motorcycle // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews sustainability projects, initiatives of Dubai's Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department // Hyundai Motor Group and Vodafone Business Expand Partnership, Bringing New In-car Infotainment Services to Customers in Europe // Bruder's EXP-7 Off-road Performance Camper Trailer was Battle-tested in the Australian Outback // Goodbye Aventador as the 1001hp Lamborghini Revuelto Roads in with a V12 Plug-in Hybrid // US May Agree To Supply India High Powered Predator Drones During Summit // Sondors Introduces Off-road MetaBeast X Electric Motorcycle // Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiency // Divisive Politics On Uniform Civil Code Has Risen Its Head Again // UAE is Middle East's foremost wealth hub // WHO gears up preparedness and response for Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan // Millionaires migration: India's loss is Dubai's gain // 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor is a Spruced-up Baja Bashing Off-road Truck // Edison Lab Partners with Searching C to Launch Smart Bag SchuBELT with Retractable Straps in Hong Kong and Taiwan // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defence employees // Narendra Modi Govt's MSP For Kharif Season Is Neither Fair Nor Remunerative // ED-arraigned minister has a highly controversial past // GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification
Asian News by Media-Outreach
GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certification

IATA accreditation demonstrates logistics provider’s commitment to safety and operational excellence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, has secured International Air Transport Association (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries (CEIV Li-batt) certification in Hong Kong, as part of its continuous efforts to provide the best-in-class service and be the valued growth partner of choice for their clients.

This certification demonstrates GEODIS’ commitment to safety, security and compliance, and positions it well to serve the growing demand of lithium batteries, which are increasingly being used in a wide variety of consumer goods, ranging from laptops, mobile phones to watches, vehicles and other devices.

With its strategic location, Hong Kong is a critical hub for GEODIS and serves as a key gateway into Asia Pacific and Mainland China. Hong Kong’s proximity and ease of cross-border transportation makes it an ideal hub enabling the logistics provider to meet its clients’ requirement for flexibility, convenience, and speed for their global shipments in or out of China.

In 2021, GEODIS Hong Kong was accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department. AEO status recognizes the application of excellent security and safety procedures within the supply chain industry. GEODIS in Hong Kong provides logistical support to businesses across key verticals such as High-Tech, Retail, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods.

“GEODIS’ strategy is built on business and operational excellence. With the IATA CEIV Lithium Battery certification, our customers can be assured that their lithium battery shipments will be handled with the utmost care and adhere to the highest industry and security standards,” said Christopher Cahill, Sub-Regional Managing Director, North Asia, “This certification also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to health, safety and security. The rigorous assessment required by this certification gives us the opportunity to continually review and ensure a safe environment for our people and operations.”

The certification process included training for employees, on-site assessments of operations and validation of documentation to stringent standards.

Hashtag: #GEODIS



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com   

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

