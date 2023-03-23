Google Officially Partners with Respond.io, Bringing Google Business Messages to More than 10,000 Businesses Globally

Foot Locker: Google’s Business Messages

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 March 2023 – Respond.io, a leading customer conversation management software, announced today that they are now an official Google’s Business Messages Partner.

Based in South East Asia and one of the first few companies in this region to be selected as Google’s Business Messages provider, respond.io currently caters to a global customer base of over 10,000 companies. The company is well-poised to deliver on its mission to help businesses connect with their customers and enhance brand experiences, regardless of location.

With its massive user base and high accessibility, Google provides businesses worldwide with a streamlined messaging experience through Google’s Business Messages. Customers can easily connect with brands through various Google touchpoints like Search, Maps and brand-owned channels and more.

With direct access to the chat option, customers can quickly and easily communicate with businesses, including using photos and carousels. Plus, businesses can also provide important information such as business hours, appointment scheduling, status order updates and more, aiding in the customers’ decision-making process.

“We are thrilled to be part of Google’s Business Messages program. This represents a significant step forward for our clients and us. It is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team in providing our clients with the best cutting-edge solution to enhance customer conversations,” said Gerardo Salandra, CEO of respond.io.

Brands around the world have found significant improvements in customer satisfaction and sales since implementing Google Business Messages. Global footwear retailer Foot Locker increased its average CSAT score by 10 points during its busiest season, while India’s automotive manufacturing company Bajaj Auto saw its lead conversions skyrocket by over 14x.

“Respond.io is committed to helping as many brands as possible leverage the benefits of Google’s Business Messages by working closely with our clients globally to adopt and implement the feature into their existing workflows and business processes. We are confident in helping our clients stay ahead of the curve and continue to thrive in today’s fast-paced and competitive digital landscape,” added Iaroslav Kudritskiy, COO of respond.io.

About respond.io

Respond.io is a customer conversation management software that enables companies to respond to messages from any channel from one centralized dashboard by teams of all sizes, thus making communication with customers easier, faster, and more satisfactory. Over 10,000 companies from 86 countries, including Klook, Decathlon, Abenson, Yoho, Roche and ShareChat use respond.io, and the platform processes more messages than three of its main competitors combined. The company is headquartered in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.respond.io.