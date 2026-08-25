India data centre space poised for fourfold expansion

India’s data centre real estate footprint is projected to exceed 101 million square feet by 2030, nearly four times the 27 million square feet recorded in the first half of 2026, as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and hyperscale investments accelerate demand for digital infrastructure.

The expansion is being backed by more than $300 billion in announced investment commitments across data centres and associated digital infrastructure, putting the sector among the country’s fastest-growing infrastructure segments. The development pipeline could lift installed data centre capacity beyond 6.7 gigawatts by the end of the decade from more than 1.8 GW in the first half of 2026.

The scale of investment reflects a fundamental shift in the market as generative AI dramatically increases computing requirements. Cloud migration, digital payments, video streaming, 5G networks, enterprise digitisation and growing demand for local processing capacity are adding to workloads that require high-density computing facilities operating around the clock.

Forecasts differ considerably because industry studies use different definitions of operational capacity, committed projects and IT load. A separate assessment released in July projects operational data centre capacity at 12 GW by 2030, compared with 2.2 GW in 2025, as AI-focused capacity expands sharply. AI-dedicated capacity alone could rise from about 275 MW in 2025 to more than 6.5 GW by the end of the decade.

Power availability is emerging as one of the biggest constraints on that growth. Electricity demand from data centres is estimated to reach 13.56 GW by 2031-32, requiring major additions to generation, transmission and renewable-energy infrastructure. Developers are also adopting direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling and other technologies designed to reduce the electricity and water requirements of increasingly dense AI computing installations.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Chennai remain the largest established data centre markets, benefiting from submarine cable connectivity, fibre infrastructure and concentrations of enterprise customers. Their position at international cable routes connecting Europe, West Asia and Southeast Asia has helped establish both regions as major gateways for hyperscale capacity.

Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru are now attracting a larger share of planned development as operators seek new land, power and connectivity options. Hyderabad could add 600-700 MW by 2030 to its existing capacity of about 178 MW, while Delhi-NCR is expected to receive another 500-600 MW against a current base of roughly 179 MW.

Global technology companies and large domestic groups are driving the investment cycle. Google has begun construction of an AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of an approximately $15 billion investment planned between 2026 and 2030. The project combines gigawatt-scale computing infrastructure with subsea connectivity and new energy capacity, making Visakhapatnam an emerging data centre location on the east coast.

Reliance Industries is developing a 168 MW AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar that Meta will lease, with an option to expand capacity. The facility, expected to be delivered within two years of the June 2026 announcement, will use renewable electricity and desalinated seawater for cooling. It will become Meta’s first built-to-suit data centre capacity in the country.

Real estate groups are also moving into infrastructure traditionally dominated by specialised data centre operators. Lodha Developers has earmarked about 400 acres at Palava near Mumbai for a data centre park and plans roughly 1 GW of powered-shell capacity, with Amazon Web Services and STT Global Data Centres identified as anchor operators. The powered-shell development alone is expected to require roughly ₹10,000 crore to ₹11,000 crore.

Other projects are expanding the competitive field. Yotta Infrastructure is developing additional capacity in Greater Noida, Anant Raj is targeting 357 MW of IT load across locations in Haryana by FY2032, while Prestige Group and NTT Data have agreed to develop a Bengaluru facility with 100 MW of overall capacity and 67.2 MW of critical IT load. NTT is also among the companies pursuing substantial additions in Hyderabad.