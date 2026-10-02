Tennor Global takes 65% stake in Alpha Energy’s new international arm

Houston-based Alpha Energy forms Alpha Energy International to acquire and modernise mature oil fields; Tennor provides $500 million funding facility

HOUSTON, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – Alpha Energy, the Houston-based oil and gas upstream company, has formed Alpha Energy International to lead its expansion outside the United States and has sold a 65% stake in the new company to Tennor Global LLC.

Tennor has agreed to arrange Alpha Energy International with a $500 million funding facility, allowing the venture to move quickly on acquisitions in selected countries, including Venezuela. Alpha Energy International will be responsible for all of Alpha Energy’s future activities and investments outside the USA.

The new company will initially target mature producing fields and difficult-to-recover reserves. Alpha’s leadership team will develop the assets and run operations, while Tennor, as majority shareholder, will support the venture through its network of relationships in the target countries.

Lars Windhorst, Founder of Tennor Global, said: “Alpha’s team has a rare track record of turning around mature fields at scale, and we believe that expertise is exactly what many producing countries need today. Tennor’s role is to open doors and provide the capital to move quickly. Together, we intend to build an international oil company focused on getting more from existing fields, working in partnership with host governments and national oil companies.”

Thomas Reed, CEO of Alpha Energy International and founder of Alpha Energy, said: “The combination of Alpha’s technical and operating expertise with Tennor’s financial support and deep knowledge of key international markets provides the basis for a new type of international oil company.

“Our strategy is simple. More oil remains in existing conventional fields than has ever been produced, and since the late 1980s, improvements in technology and engineering have added more recoverable barrels from existing fields than the industry’s total greenfield exploration success. Alpha is on a mission to acquire and modernise these legacy fields. Better recovery of the world’s existing oil and gas resources is Alpha’s fundamental value proposition, and with Tennor we have the reach and resources to act.”

A team built on the Yukos turnaround

Alpha Energy has a thirty-year history of conventional reservoir development and operations across more than sixty fields, primarily on the US Gulf Coast and the shallow-water shelf of the Gulf of America. Its principals have also operated at scale internationally. The company’s COO spent more than a decade in Venezuela, including operatorship of a producing joint venture on Lake Maracaibo at over 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Mr Reed, who will run Alpha Energy International from Houston, has 35 years of oil and gas experience with Yukos, RusPetro, JKX and Texas Petroleum Investment Company. The COO has 35 years of operations experience with Yukos and Gazprom, among others, most recently with the Venezuelan joint venture. Chris Hopkinson, CTO, has 38 years in the upstream business, including senior positions at Shell, Yukos, BG Group and KazMunayGas.

All three built Alpha’s proprietary Alpha Technical Center on their experience at Yukos, where the same performance engineering techniques added nearly one million barrels per day of production in four years with a net reduction in the total well count. The Technical Center covers subsurface evaluation, reservoir engineering, well design and facilities design.

Alpha Energy International will recover production by optimising asset performance from the wells up, using a value-driven technical limit approach and current technologies. The company works alongside national oil companies, training and handing over to local engineers as it goes.

Hashtag: #AlphaEnergy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alpha Energy

Alpha Energy is a Houston, Texas based oil and gas upstream company specialising in conventional reservoir development and operations. Over thirty years it has operated in more than sixty fields, primarily on the US Gulf Coast and the shallow-water shelf of the Gulf of America. Alpha Energy International, its majority-owned international arm, is responsible for all of the company’s activities and investments outside the USA.

About Tennor Global

Tennor Global is a holding and private equity company focused on energy, energy technology and artificial intelligence. It takes majority and minority stakes in public and private companies and invests in public and private debt, targeting special situations where its entrepreneurial approach and sector expertise can create value quickly. Its diversified portfolio also spans technology, industrials, natural resources, media, entertainment and sports, retail and real estate.