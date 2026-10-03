Etihad Rail expands Abu Dhabi-Dubai weekend trains

Etihad Rail has added six passenger train services between Abu Dhabi and Dubai this weekend after exceptionally strong early demand, releasing more than 2,000 additional seats on the newly opened route.

The operator said more than 1,000 extra seats were made available across three services on Saturday, October 3, with a further 1,000-plus seats offered on three additional services on Sunday, October 4. The move follows the start of regular passenger operations between the two emirates on September 30.

The added trains follow the same timetable on both weekend days. Services from Abu Dhabi to Dubai depart at 12.14pm and 4.43pm, while an additional Dubai-to-Abu Dhabi train leaves at 1.43pm. Tickets for the extra capacity went on sale at 2pm on Friday.

Demand was already absorbing much of the additional capacity shortly after tickets were released. Availability on several Dubai-to-Abu Dhabi journeys for Saturday had become extremely limited within hours, underscoring the immediate passenger response to the inter-emirate service.

Regular operations between Abu Dhabi and Dubai began with 10 daily services, creating a scheduled rail alternative for travel between the two cities. Trains on the passenger network can reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and carry about 400 passengers, while the direct Abu Dhabi-Dubai journey takes roughly 64 minutes.

The Dubai service operates from Al Yalayis Station, near Jumeirah Golf Estates, while Abu Dhabi passengers use Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station. Al Yalayis is connected to the Dubai Metro Red Line by an elevated pedestrian walkway, allowing passengers to transfer between the national rail network and Dubai’s urban transport system.

Etihad Rail has positioned the expansion of capacity as a response to actual passenger demand rather than a change to the permanent timetable. The company has previously said it will monitor travel patterns and add capacity where required as the passenger network develops.

The weekend increase comes only days after Dubai and Al Dhaid stations joined the passenger network on September 30. Scheduled passenger operations had first begun on June 30 between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah as part of an introductory operational phase, giving the operator several months of passenger data before the Dubai opening.

The Abu Dhabi-Dubai route is being offered in Comfort and Premium classes. Etihad Rail’s passenger charter lists complimentary Wi-Fi and charging facilities in both classes, with Premium providing wider seating and complimentary beverages. The operator’s booking platform lists Abu Dhabi-Dubai fares from Dh39, subject to availability and the fare conditions selected.

Passengers can buy tickets through Etihad Rail’s digital booking channels, with guaranteed seating attached to booked journeys. The company also offers different fare types with varying rules governing changes and refunds.

The sharp weekend demand provides an early operational test for a route connecting two of the UAE’s largest population and business centres. Rather than relying solely on road travel, passengers now have a timetabled intercity rail option with fixed departure and arrival points, although onward journeys still depend on local transport connections.

Etihad Rail’s wider passenger rollout remains phased. Its published programme schedules Zayed City and Liwa stations to open on November 30, followed by the remaining Al Dhafra stations on December 30. Sharjah Station is scheduled to begin operations on March 30, 2027.

The passenger network is separate from Etihad Rail’s planned high-speed railway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. That future electrified system is designed for speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour and an approximately 30-minute journey, while the services operating this weekend use the existing national railway network.

The expansion also raises the number of trains available on the corridor during the weekend peak without altering the service structure. On each of the two days, the three added departures provide capacity in both directions, although two run from Abu Dhabi towards Dubai.