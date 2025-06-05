logo
Inventec, Nvidia, and Solomon Unveil AI-Enhanced Server Production System

Inventec has partnered with Nvidia and Solomon to introduce a collaborative robotic system aimed at revolutionising server manufacturing. This initiative integrates Nvidia’s Isaac cuMotion acceleration libraries, Solomon’s AI-driven optical inspection software, and Inventec’s proprietary Manufacturing Execution System , resulting in a streamlined, intelligent production line.

The collaborative robotic arm system, commonly referred to as a cobot, is designed to enhance automation in server assembly. By embedding Nvidia’s Isaac cuMotion, the system achieves up to eightfold improvements in complex motion planning speeds and reduces robotic singularity-related interference errors by 50%. This advancement not only accelerates production but also enhances the precision of automated inspections.

Solomon’s contribution lies in its AI-powered optical inspection software, which employs few-shot learning techniques. This approach significantly reduces training time by at least 50% compared to traditional machine vision development processes. The software’s rapid learning capabilities enable the system to adapt swiftly to new inspection tasks, maintaining agility in dynamic manufacturing environments.

The integration with Inventec’s MES facilitates real-time data uploading, centralised management, and monitoring of the production process. This seamless connectivity ensures that quality control measures are consistently applied, and manufacturing costs are effectively managed. Since implementing this system, Inventec has reported improvements in product quality and a reduction in production expenses.

The collaborative effort between Inventec, Nvidia, and Solomon represents a significant step towards the adoption of AI-driven smart manufacturing. By combining advanced robotics, machine learning, and integrated systems management, the partnership aims to set new standards in server production efficiency and quality assurance.

