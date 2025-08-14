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Invest Bank’s Losses Narrow as Sharjah Intensifies Capital Support

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Accumulated losses for the Abu Dhabi-listed Invest Bank now stand at AED 1.653 billion, equivalent to 51.6 per cent of its paid-up capital, down slightly from AED 1.69 billion at the end of March 2025. These losses, originating from legacy impairments dating back to the first quarter of 2018, remain a substantial drag on the bank’s financial health.

The Government of Sharjah, which acts as the majority shareholder, has bolstered the bank’s liquidity through a capital injection and strategic measures designed to de-risk the balance sheet. These interventions include a comprehensive capital restructuring plan adopted in 2023 and the institution of a guarantee agreement covering up to AED 3 billion of impaired assets.

Despite the persistent burden of past impairments, the bank’s losses have shown a modest reduction, signalling the early results of the corrective strategy. The 2023 restructuring plan introduced a rights issue that raised the Government of Sharjah’s ownership to approximately 88.11 per cent, accompanied by a guarantee mechanism offering protection against further asset write-downs.

In parallel, Sharjah moved to diversify its holdings by transferring around 20.48 per cent of its stake to the Sharjah Social Security Fund in December 2024. After this transfer, Sharjah’s direct stake stood at about 70.06 per cent, while the Social Security Fund held approximately 18.04 per cent and other shareholders accounted for the remaining nearly 11.9 per cent.

Implementing this layered support strategy, which combines equity infusion, strong shareholder backing, and balance sheet protection, reflects an effort to restore the bank to a sustainable footing. The guarantee agreement, now active since September 2023, stipulates a five-year term and includes a cap of AED 800 million per calendar year, with no cap in the final year.

These developments are unfolding against a backdrop of stringent regulatory expectations and internal governance refinements undertaken in 2024. Invest Bank has sought to strengthen oversight mechanisms and align its policies with Central Bank of the UAE and Securities & Commodities Authority frameworks.

Where analysts had previously flagged the bank’s loss ratio—over two-thirds of capital—as a red flag, the current trajectory points to a gradual stabilisation. That being said, the legacy burden remains sizeable, and the effectiveness of the restructuring continues to hinge on the realisation of impaired assets and sustained shareholder support.

On the ground, Invest Bank continues operations across the UAE, including branches in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, along with a Beirut branch in liquidation following a regulatory decision.

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