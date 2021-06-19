Jafza health sector records 12% growth

Arabian Post Staff

DP World said the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) witnessed a 12 per cent growth in its healthcare and pharmaceuticals customer base between 2019-2020.

As one of the most important contributing sectors in the Free Zone, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is one of the key economic pillars in Jafza. Spanning an area of around 170,000 sqm, and currently housing 174 companies from 41 countries, the segment provides jobs to 1,100 employees. In 2019, the volume of trade in the segment stood at 25,000 metric tonnes, valued at AED900 million.