Jain monk’s murder rocks Karnataka house, CBI ruled out

With Karnataka government ruling out CBI probe into the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district, Opposition BJP on Tuesday staged a protest by trooping into the well of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, accusing Siddaramaiah-led administration of not taking the case seriously.

The BJP’s protest disrupted the proceedings of the House, during the second half of the day, prompting Speaker U T Khader to adjourn the House first for a few minutes and then for the rest of the day, as his repeated attempts to conduct the business by requesting opposition MLAs to go their seats failed.

Alleging that a series of killings have taken place in the state since the Congress came to power, the BJP also raised the murder of a ‘Yuva Brigade’ member in Mysuru district, and questioned the government about the maintenance of law and order situation in the state, while demanding a fair probe and strict punishment to the culprits.

Ruling out BJP’s demand for a CBI probe in Jain monk murder case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken all the cases seriously. Police are probing the cases efficiently and will bring out the truth and would ensure merciless strict action against the culprits, they said.

With the ruling side not heeding to their demand, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the government has not taken the case seriously.

“We have no faith in this government and its actions, so we will stage a protest,” he said, leading BJP MLAs to the well of the House.

Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk last week. Police have arrested two persons identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath in connection with the case.

Siddaramaiah during his intervension called the Jain monk’s killing as shocking and said, police are effectively handling the case and there is no question of protecting anyone, and whoever is involved and however big they are, the government will do all that is possible to get them strict punishment. “The government has taken the case seriously, investigation is on.” “I assure the Assembly that our government whether it is a Jain monk murder case or killing of a Yuva Brigade member there is no question of protecting those involved, there will be no chance for any influence or pressure… Doubting our own police and handing over the case to the CBI at this moment is not right, so there is no need to give it to the CBI. Police will inquire,” he added.

Sharing the details of the Jain monk’s murder and investigation so far into the case, Parameshwara making a statement said, police within six hours after getting the complaint have arrested the accused. “I compliment the police for swift action…further investigations are on.” “You (opposition) have the right to demand for a CBI probe, but aren’t our police efficient? Karnataka police is one of the best police in the country. When the police have nabbed the culprits in six hours and are conducting the inquiry, what is the need for a CBI probe? There is no need for the CBI probe, so there is no question of handing over the case to CBI,” he said.

With inputs from News18