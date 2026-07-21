Jeddah port expands incentives for transit cargo

Jeddah Islamic Port has introduced temporary storage-fee concessions for transit cargo, seeking to lower logistics costs and attract more shipping lines to Saudi Arabia’s largest Red Sea gateway.

The incentive package took effect on July 19 and will remain available for 60 days. It extends the storage-fee exemption for transit containers to 15 days, while general transit cargo will receive five exemption days. Roll-on/roll-off cargo and vehicles will also qualify for a five-day exemption.

The measures give shipping companies, freight forwarders and cargo owners additional time to organise onward transport or re-export goods without immediately incurring port storage charges. Operators handling transshipment cargo often require flexibility when vessels, customs processes and inland transport schedules do not align.

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Longer exemption periods could make Jeddah more attractive as a staging point for goods moving between Asia, Africa, Europe and other Middle Eastern markets. They may also reduce the financial risk faced by carriers when containers remain inside the port while awaiting connecting services.

The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has been expanding infrastructure, introducing new maritime services and working with private terminal operators to increase capacity. The wider programme supports plans to turn the kingdom into a logistics centre linking three continents under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Ports supervised by Mawani handled 8.32 million twenty-foot equivalent units during 2025, an increase of 10.58 per cent from 7.52 million units in 2024. Transshipment traffic rose 11.78 per cent to 1.93 million units, while outbound container volumes climbed 11.72 per cent to 3.15 million.

Those figures show why transit business has become a major area of competition. Transshipment cargo can be redirected between regional hubs, making shipping lines sensitive to terminal productivity, berth availability, storage terms and the reliability of connecting routes. Even modest differences in charges can influence where carriers transfer containers between vessels.

Jeddah Islamic Port occupies a central position in that strategy. Its location on the main east-west shipping corridor gives it access to trade flows moving through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. It also serves Jeddah, Makkah and major industrial and consumer markets across western Saudi Arabia.

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The port has added shipping connections and received substantial investment in terminal equipment and handling capacity. Operators have deployed automated systems, larger cranes and upgraded yard infrastructure to accommodate bigger vessels and faster container transfers. New services have strengthened links with ports in Asia, Africa and the Mediterranean.

Saudi Arabia’s logistics push has gained added significance as shipping companies manage disruption around major maritime chokepoints. Security pressures in parts of the Middle East have encouraged businesses to examine alternative routes, larger inventory buffers and stronger connections between Red Sea ports and inland distribution networks.

The 60-day offer provides an opportunity to test whether lower storage costs can shift more transit traffic towards Jeddah. The commercial effect will depend on how shipping lines incorporate the concessions into their schedules and whether the port can maintain fast vessel turnaround as volumes rise.

Storage exemptions can improve competitiveness, but they do not remove every cost associated with delayed cargo. Shipping lines and customers may still face container detention, inland transport charges, documentation expenses and fees imposed by other service providers. The benefits will therefore be greatest where operators coordinate customs clearance, terminal handling and onward shipping efficiently.

The initiative also reflects growing competition among Gulf and Red Sea ports. Jebel Ali, Salalah, King Abdullah Port, Port Said and regional terminals compete for overlapping cargo flows. Each hub is investing in capacity, digital services, logistics zones and commercial incentives to secure long-term commitments from global carriers.

Jeddah’s advantage lies in its large domestic market and proximity to consumption centres, pilgrimage routes and industrial projects. Transit cargo can support the port’s international role, while import and export volumes provide a stable base of local demand that purely transshipment-focused facilities may lack.

National plans target maritime capacity exceeding 40 million containers annually, supported by port expansion, logistics zones and stronger integration between sea, road and rail networks. The planned Saudi Landbridge railway, linking the Red Sea with the Arabian Gulf through Riyadh, could eventually expand Jeddah’s role as an entry point for cargo destined for eastern markets.