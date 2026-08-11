dubizzle Cars links purchases with Al-Futtaim servicing

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

dubizzle Cars has partnered with Al-Futtaim Auto Centers to offer prepaid vehicle maintenance packages to buyers in the UAE, extending the online marketplace’s reach deeper into aftersales services and the wider car-ownership cycle.

The agreement gives customers purchasing eligible vehicles through dubizzle Cars access to Al-Futtaim Auto Centers’ servicing network. The offering covers scheduled maintenance by certified technicians, quality parts, mobile servicing and vehicle pick-up and delivery services.

The packages are available on selected vehicles listed on the dubizzle Cars platform. The initiative is designed to reduce uncertainty over maintenance after a used-car purchase by linking the transaction with a structured servicing programme.

The partnership was signed at dubizzle Group’s headquarters at Dubai CommerCity. It brings together one of the UAE’s biggest digital automotive marketplaces and Al-Futtaim Automotive’s multi-brand aftersales operation at a time when competition is increasing around services that extend beyond simply buying and selling cars.

Jean-Pascal Bourdier, managing director of Global Aftersales at Al-Futtaim Automotive, said the partnership was aimed at creating a more seamless ownership experience while improving convenience and transparency for motorists.

For dubizzle Cars, the agreement advances a broader strategy to build an integrated automotive platform covering multiple stages of vehicle ownership. Its services have expanded beyond vehicle discovery to areas including inspections, financing and insurance, with aftersales support becoming another part of the proposition.

That approach reflects a shift across the used-car business as digital platforms seek to retain customers after a transaction has been completed. Maintenance plans, warranties, inspections and finance products can generate additional engagement while addressing some of the concerns traditionally associated with buying second-hand vehicles.

The scale of the UAE market provides a significant opportunity for such services. More than 36,000 used vehicles were listed for sale across the UAE on dubizzle this week, including more than 25,000 in Dubai. Listings range from private sellers to dealers and certified pre-owned operators, illustrating the fragmented nature of the marketplace that digital platforms are attempting to organise.

For buyers, servicing history and maintenance costs can be major considerations alongside a vehicle’s age, mileage and condition. Linking a used-car purchase to an established maintenance network can give purchasers clearer visibility over servicing requirements while reducing the need to locate a workshop immediately after completing a transaction.

Al-Futtaim Auto Centers operates as a multi-brand servicing business rather than being limited to vehicles distributed by individual Al-Futtaim franchises. Its offering includes conventional petrol and diesel vehicles as well as electric and hybrid models, widening the range of vehicles that can be handled as the UAE fleet becomes more diverse.

The business has also been expanding convenience-oriented services. Mobile maintenance and vehicle collection and delivery have become increasingly prominent as automotive companies compete on customer experience rather than workshop capacity alone.

Such services are particularly relevant in the UAE, where motorists increasingly expect digital booking, transparent pricing and limited disruption when vehicles require routine maintenance. The combination of online vehicle discovery and offline servicing also allows automotive businesses to build longer customer relationships instead of relying on individual sales transactions.

The agreement adds another layer to competition among digital used-car platforms. Companies operating in the UAE have increasingly adopted models that combine listings with inspections, valuations, finance, warranties or direct vehicle purchasing. Traditional dealerships, meanwhile, have strengthened their certified pre-owned businesses and digital sales channels.

dubizzle retains a major position in the classifieds market and carries listings from private owners, independent dealers and certified pre-owned sellers. Its automotive business has increasingly moved towards services surrounding the transaction, reflecting a broader trend among marketplaces seeking to become full-service platforms.

Al-Futtaim already has a substantial presence in vehicle retail and aftersales through operations covering brands including Toyota and Lexus, alongside its used-car and multi-brand businesses. Its aftersales network gives the partnership physical servicing capacity that would be costly for a digital marketplace to develop independently.