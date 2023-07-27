Joining Forces for a Greener Future: Watsons Partners with Kenvue, L’Oréal and P&G to Drive Sustainability Efforts

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 July 2023 – Watsons, the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group, is committed to accelerating its sustainability efforts to create a positive impact on the environment. As the World Conservation Day is approaching, Watsons announced partnership with Kenvue, L’Oréal and P&G to work towards a more sustainable future. The collaboration will leverage the collective expertise of Watsons and the supplier partners to amplify the impact of our sustainability initiatives.

Malina Ngai, CEO of A.S. Watson (Asia & Europe), said, “At Watsons, sustainability is at the heart of our business, and we recognise the importance of prioritising it. As the leading industry player, we take our responsibility to lead by example, encouraging our supplier partners to join us in our journey to build a better world. We believe that only by working together, we can create a bigger positive impact to our planet. Our partnership with Kenvue, L’Oréal, and P&G is a significant step towards achieving our shared sustainability goals.”

Inspiring Customers to Go Green

In addition to providing sustainable choices products, the collaboration with our supplier partners has gone beyond just product range. We’ve also been teaming up to run a wide range of sustainability initiatives to engage every one of our customers.

The collaboration with Kenvue has led to the launch of a region-wide Green Smiles Campaign across Asia, aimed to inspire customers to go green with us while shopping. In Watsons Taiwan, Kenvue will plant one tree for every customer who purchases a sustainable choices product, while Watsons Indonesia’s customers will help save a sea turtle upon buying a sustainable choices product. In Thailand, customers will be able to learn sustainability tips through gamification and join beach clean-up activity with KOLs. Thibaut Mongon, CEO of Kenvue, said, “At Kenvue, our commitment to everyday care includes our planet. We are excited to launch our jointly created campaign, Green Smiles, and to continue our long-standing collaboration with A.S. Watson.”

In Hong Kong, Watsons and P&G have collaborated on the Plastic Reborn programme to encourage customers to recycle plastic containers. Since its launch in 2021, over 530,000 bottles have been recycled. Building on the success of the programme, this year, we plan to reprocess the plastic bottles collected through the Plastic Reborn programme and transform them into 3D printing materials suitable for STEM education in primary and secondary schools. James Lin, President of Procter & Gamble Hong Kong & Taiwan, said, “Stepping into the 3rd year of the programme, we pilot to repurpose the recycled plastic for school STEM education to immerse young generation to dial up sustainability awareness and inspirations on plastic waste solutions.”

Meanwhile, in the markets of Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia, Watsons continues to team up with L’Oréal to run the Beauty for Future recycling campaign. Customers can recycle an array of beauty containers, ranging from foundation bottles, skincare tubs, to lipstick tubes, at Watsons stores. The campaign garnered tremendous support from our customers, resulting in nearly 200,000 bottles being recycled in just one year. Jean-Marc Cazenave, Global Sustainability Director (Consumer Products Division) of L’Oréal, said, “Thanks to our regional partnership with Watsons, we engage consumers via on-going recycling campaigns to further develop the collection of empty packaging in-store to build a more sustainable beauty”.

Empowering Customers via Sustainability Education

Continuous sustainability education plays a crucial role in inspiring customers to make behavioural changes. Watsons has launched Sustainable Month to encourage customers to reduce plastic waste by making smarter, more sustainable choices in their daily lives. The month-long social media campaign provides tips and hacks for customers to contribute to a sustainable future. Additionally, an innovative VR Hub (https://www.watsonsgogreen.com/vr) has also been launched to help customers earn exclusive rewards and adopt a sustainable lifestyle through educational videos, interactive games, and exploration of more sustainable choices products.

Ngai concludes, “We believe that Green is the new beautiful and each of us has a vital part to play in making a meaningful difference. Watsons will continue to inspire more business partners and customers to work together and create a significant impact. By embracing our social purpose Look Good. Do Good. Feel Great, we are committed to building a better, more sustainable world for more generations to come.”

