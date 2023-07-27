logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
TEMU’s Groundbreaking Global Expansion Creates Ripples in the Cross-Border E-commerce Market

HANOI, VIETNAM Media OutReach – 27 July 2023 – TEMU, the world’s leading cross-border e-commerce platform, has emerged as an industry star with its unique fiduciary model and unparalleled global market expansion capabilities, gaining significant momentum in the fast-growing global e-commerce sector.

Backed by e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc. of China, TEMU, together with Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), is dedicated to building the world’s most popular online shopping platform. Founded in Boston, Massachusetts in August 2022, TEMU was officially launched in the US in September, marking the beginning of its extraordinary journey.

Since its inception, TEMU has experienced remarkable growth and success. Within just one week of its overseas launch, the platform swiftly rose to become the 14th most popular shopping app in the US. Additionally, TEMU surpassed Amazon Shopping, securing the top position among free shopping apps on the US App Store, and even topped the number of daily downloads in the Google Play Store.

Not resting on their laurels, TEMU has set its sights on expanding its global reach further. In 2023, the platform plans to launch in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries, while also making a grand entry into the European market in April. The recent announcement about TEMU’s entry into the Vietnamese market on June 30, adopting the name VNTM/VN-TEMU, has bolstered their presence in the cross-border e-commerce market, creating the largest and most accessible online community.

“We are thrilled to witness the rapid growth of TEMU and its continued success in the global market,” said the company spokesperson. “With our unique fiduciary model and dedication to customer satisfaction, we aim to revolutionize the e-commerce experience for consumers and merchants alike.”

TEMU’s innovative approach to e-commerce has caught the attention of the industry and consumers alike. The platform’s commitment to providing top-notch products at affordable prices, combined with its expansion efforts, has positioned TEMU as a formidable player in the global e-commerce landscape.

As TEMU’s expansion continues to make waves worldwide, the platform invites consumers, merchants, and e-commerce enthusiasts to witness and be part of the next-generation e-commerce miracle.

About TEMU:

TEMU is a world-leading cross-border e-commerce platform that connects consumers with millions of merchants, manufacturers, and brands globally. Committed to high-quality, affordable products, TEMU empowers people to “Shop like a Billionaire” in an inclusive and innovative environment.

