Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 11 Jun 2023 // Türkiye-UAE strategic relations support regional development, stability: Turkish Ambassador // Prince Holding Group Promotes Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities at 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum // Kingdee Digital Transformation and Innovation Summit 2023. Embracing the Digital Age through Data-driven Collaboration. // Bybit Joins DMCC as Ecosystem Partner to Accelerate Development and Mass Adoption of Crypto and Web3 // UAE, Turkish presidents discuss bilateral relations, opportunities for further cooperation // Opposition slams Giriraj Singh's endorsement of Godse // Priyanka to kick-start MP poll campaign with Jabalpur rally // AED378 billion in UAE-Turkish non-oil intra-trade in 10 years // CoinW, championing societal philanthropy, displays an overflowing love as it unites numerous industry luminaries in spearheading a material donation drive for stray animals // Karnataka BJP continues to remain a divided house // Lokayukta Enquiry Against Minister Bhupendra Singh Causing Turmoil In Madhya Pradesh BJP // Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat // Saudi Crown Prince's Bid To Piggyride Ronaldo Popularity // Ajit Pawar says not unhappy with Praful, Sule appointments // Shatrughan Sinha says united opposition can work miracle // Political Situation Turns Dicey For BJP Leadership In Maharashtra // Cong appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat PCC chief // Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Takes Three Wins at 2023 Asia Pacific Property Awards // India Is Competing With Vietnam For Getting Share Of Shifting US Investment From China //
India
Karnataka BJP continues to remain a divided house

ct ravi 165795202116x9 1

Even after the drubbing in the Assembly elections and losing its base in entire south India ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Karnataka BJP unit still remains a divided house.

The party leadership is struggling to foster unity and the spirit of fighting against the odds among the cadre. The saffron party that once showed all the signs of emerging as a strong force in the region and making inroads into the south Indian states, has lost miserably and is waiting for a momentum to carry it forward.

It is almost a month since the results were declared on May 14 and the BJP is still to appoint the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly and the council. Former chief minister and BJP MP from Bengaluru North D.V. Sadananda Gowda and national general secretary C.T. Ravi’s statements have proved to be a further setback for the party.

CT Ravi who faced defeat against his former right-hand man HD Thammaiah, pitted against him as the Congress candidate in Chikkamagalur constituency, stated that there is adjustment politics within the BJP and the party was defeated for this reason in the assembly polls.

“We have lost power because of our mistakes. The leaders have compromised and because of these few, the party lost power. I won’t name the leaders, but adjustment politics exists and it has resulted in the defeat of the party,” he stated.

Sources in the party maintained that C.T. Ravi’s outbursts were aimed at former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

The statements by former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda further demoralized the party cadres and showed that all is not well within the party. He claimed that 13 MPs have approached him over being maligned and the party high command’s silence on the matter is intriguing.

Sadananda Gowda stated that there is an attempt to malign 13 MPs among the total 25 as useless. A systematic attempt has been made to bring down the morale of senior parliamentarians. The state as well as national leaders must intervene and clear the confusion at this stage, he demanded.

There is still a year’s time for the Lok Sabha elections. At this juncture, MPs are targeted and maligned. “I don’t know who is behind this. Rumours are being spread that 13 MPs have not carried out any development in their constituencies and some have fallen sick and won’t be given tickets,” he alleged.

Sadananda Gowda advised introspection over the defeat.

The BJP held a meeting of its legislators and defeated candidates recently. These candidates have questioned the decision of the party to allot them tickets very late and sending wrong signals to the people of the state. However, the party has postponed the scheduled core committee meeting. Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has taken the opinions of various leaders and the party is looking towards the high command.

