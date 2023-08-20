logo
Just in:
Odisha Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Has Achieved Success In Wooing Investors // Key witness retracts statement against Baghel in app case // Congress In Kerala Caught In Row Over YC Chief’s Election // Kerry Logistics Network Teams Up with EC Healthcare To Provide a Full Suite of Integrated Medical Logistics Management Services // Shah alleges Cong-BRS deal to make Rahul Gandhi PM // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 26 Nov 2023 // SEBI Nod For Small, Medium REITs To Boost Investments And Liquidity // Key IBBI Tweaks May Be Finalised In December // Carlsberg Group Selects Expereo to Deliver Internet Connectivity in 40 countries // Core Inflation May Bottom Out Around Four Per Cent: Economists // SEBI Proposes Easing Trading Plans For Company Insiders // Government Looks To Expand NCLT, May Add Up To 100 Members // Approach Black Friday like a pro: Octa sheds light on how traders get better deals when shopping // Cong flattened BJP tyres in Telangana, will repeat in Delhi: Rahul // Pleas Against SEBI’s Adani Probe: Greater Focus On Investor Loss Than Market Efficiency // A successful conclusion to the 2023 Salt for Peace Festival // Maurya challenges Akhilesh to clarify stand on Mathura Temple // Gaza Conflict Ends Up Separating Wheat From Chaff Among Religious Leaders // Surplus CPSE Dividend Unlikely To Offset Disinvestment Revenue Shortfall In FY24 // Together, WE Thrive: WeWork Hong Kong celebrates its 7th anniversary, fostering a collaborative business ecosystem //
HomeIndia PoliticsKejriwal promises 10 guarantees, free power for Chhattisgarh
India Politics
0 likes

Kejriwal promises 10 guarantees, free power for Chhattisgarh

arvind kejriwal 168870345016x9 1

Seeking to make inroads in Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced ten ”guarantees” for the upcoming assembly polls in the Congress-ruled state including free electricity, monthly `samman rashi’ for women and Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for the unemployed.

Addressing an AAP workers’ convention here, the Delhi chief minister said his party’s governments in Delhi and Punjab have fulfilled the guarantees given to people, and if it comes to power in Chhattisgarh, it would do the same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today I am giving you ten guarantees which are not like a fake manifesto or `sankalp patra’. Kejriwal will die (if it comes to it) but fulfill these promises,” he said.

The guarantees included 24-hour uninterrupted power supply — free upto 300 units — to every household, waiver of pending electricity bills till November 2023, Rs 1,000 monthly ’samman rashi’ (honorarium) to all women aged above 18 years and free quality education to school children, he said.

As in Delhi, an AAP government will also provide free and better health treatment to every citizen of Chhattisgarh, mohalla clinics in every village and ward in cities, employment and allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to those unemployed, free pilgrimage for senior citizens, corruption-free Chhattisgarh, Rs 1 crore to the kin of personnel of state police and army jawans (who belong to Chhattisgarh) martyred in the line of duty as `samman rashi’ and regularize contractual employees, Kejriwal said.

The tenth guarantee is about farmers and tribals but he will reveal it during his next visit, he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal had addressed a public rally in Bilaspur last month. In March, he had attended an AAP workers’ convention in Raipur.

The AAP tried its luck for the first time in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success.

With inputs from News18

The post Kejriwal promises 10 guarantees, free power for Chhattisgarh first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Cong flattened BJP tyres in Telangana, will repeat in Delhi: Rahul // Government Looks To Expand NCLT, May Add Up To 100 Members // PSU Insurers’ Stocks Surge On Attractive Valuation, RBI’s Risk Weight Norms // Le Petit Chef Returns To Singapore With Multi-Sensory Dining Experience At Restaurant Espoir, Singapore // A successful conclusion to the 2023 Salt for Peace Festival // Pleas Against SEBI’s Adani Probe: Greater Focus On Investor Loss Than Market Efficiency // Siam Paragon reinforces top ‘Luxury Destination’ with the opening of “Siam Paragon The Luxe Hall” that brings together Thailand’s first flagship stores from world-class luxury labels // Victory Securities – The First Licensed Corporation in Hong Kong Approved by the SFC Offering Virtual Asset Dealing & Advisory Services to Retail Investors // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 25 Nov 2023 // Key witness retracts statement against Baghel in app case // Congress In Kerala Caught In Row Over YC Chief’s Election // Odisha Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Has Achieved Success In Wooing Investors // EC ‘advisory’ to KCR on threat against Cong leaders // SEBI Proposes Easing Trading Plans For Company Insiders // Maurya challenges Akhilesh to clarify stand on Mathura Temple // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 26 Nov 2023 // Carlsberg Group Selects Expereo to Deliver Internet Connectivity in 40 countries // Core Inflation May Bottom Out Around Four Per Cent: Economists // Together, WE Thrive: WeWork Hong Kong celebrates its 7th anniversary, fostering a collaborative business ecosystem // Shah alleges Cong-BRS deal to make Rahul Gandhi PM //