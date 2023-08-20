logo
India Politics
0 likes

Rahul may contest from both Amethi and Wayanad

u6bhu8go rahul gandhi 625x300 09 August 23

A day after the Congress party’s announcement that Rahul Gandhi will be a candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, senior leader Harish Rawat revealed that Gandhi will also fight the poll battle from Wayanad.

“Amethi is Rahul Gandhi’s ‘natural seat’ but he will also fight from Wayanad because Wayanad supported him at the time of crisis,” Rawat was quoted as saying on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Friday announced that Gandhi will contest the coming Lok Sabha election from Amethi. “Rahul Gandhi will definitely contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, the people of Amethi are here,” Rai said.

Amethi had served as a stronghold for the Gandhi family with Rahul Gandhi consecutively representing the constituency as an MP from 2004. However, in the 2019 general elections, the grand old party’s traditional grip was broken when BJP’s Smriti Irani emerged victorious, leading to Rahul Gandhi’s defeat.

Sources indicate that Gandhi’s decision to contest from both constituencies in the last Lok Sabha election provided the BJP with an opportunity to shape the narrative that he was evading his family’s traditional stronghold in Amethi due to apprehension.

Despite her previous defeats, Irani consistently returned to Amethi, and had campaigned for benefits for the constituency through unified governance under the same party in control at both the central and state levels.

On the day of polling, a News18 report highlighted a significant sentiment among women voters: a desire for change and development. Irani strategically leveraged gender-related aspects to her advantage, effectively employing what is often termed the “woman card.” Meanwhile, Gandhi’s absence, notably even on the day of voting, further diminished his standing.

The BJP is prepared to confront Congress with a particular aspect: Gandhi’s limited visits to Amethi after his loss, to use it as a focal point of their campaign for Irani.

When asked about Irani, Rai said she appears frustrated. “Smriti Irani seems frustrated. She said she will get sugar at Rs 13 per kg, did she manage it? People from Amethi are here, ask them,” Rai said.

With inputs from News18

The post Rahul may contest from both Amethi and Wayanad first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related news

Asia Focus
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Talking Point
Buzz | Arabian Post
Featured
Latest Updates
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Just in:
Dubai rejects report of Downtown explosions // Iran retaliates as US widens Gulf strikes // VinFast builds Philippine electric motorcycle logistics hub // Wildfire smoke triggers alerts across 20 US states // Escape to China’s Mysterious Guizhou and enjoy a cool 23°C summer retreat. // WordPress patches critical flaw enabling site takeover // Microsoft executive joins Africa energy and AI talks // Uganda begins countdown to end Ebola outbreak // Citi Hosts AI Day for Secondary School Students in Hong Kong // VinFast partners with Bespoke Logistics to strengthen electric motorcycle logistics capabilities in the Philippines // “Achievements of National Aerospace Endeavours” Thematic Exhibition Makes First Stop at Hong Kong Science Park // Decoding Sheikh Hasina’s Announcement On Returning To Dhaka In December // UK sets overnight social media curfew for teens // BRICS Competition Authorities Establish Task Force to Study Global Grain Trade // Telegram launches rich editor for long-form messages // Bin Sulayem assumes control of Malaysia port group // India halts Hormuz deployment of seafarers // Citadel Securities backs Crypto.com with $400 million // Dubai’s tilted tower turns technology into architecture // Guardian Fire expands Midwest reach with Nebraska deal //