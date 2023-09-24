Kerala JD(S) to stay with LDF despite NDA national alliance

The Kerala unit of the JD(S), which joined the National Democratic Alliance on Friday (September 22), is in a tough spot now. In this state, the party is in alliance with the ruling Left Democratic Front while their representative is also a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet.

The state unit of the party, however, has made it clear that they will not be part of the NDA and will stay with the LDF as they cannot support the BJP. The JD(S) has two MLAs in Kerala – Mathew T Thomas and K Krishnankutty, who is the electricity minister.

Thomas, who is also the state president of the JD(S), said they will not go along with the NDA and continue with the LDF in Kerala. “On October 7, we have called for a meeting and, in that, we will decide the way forward. We are also seeking legal opinion as to how to go about this. But politics and our stand is important. We cannot support the BJP and NDA due to their policies,” he said.

Opposition leader VD Satheeshan asked the CPM if it were sincere in their “anti-BJP” stand and to expel the JD(S) from the LDF if that were so.

Satheeshan alleged that the JD(S), CPM and LDF are showing their “double standards” before the people of Kerala.