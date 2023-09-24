logo
BingX Release new BRC20 token SATSUSDT onto trading platform // Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed's birthday commemoration // Kerry Logistics Network Won Two ESG Achievement Awards for the Second Consecutive Year // ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended // Kerala JD(S) to stay with LDF despite NDA national alliance // Simultaneous polls panel meets to ready action plan // Ukraine attacks Russia's Black Navy HQ // Opposition wants Bidhuri remarks to go to privileges panel // Insult to parliament, says Congress // Chouhan mocks Rahul on porters interaction // Governor Bailey has lost his credibility // Introducing Bybit's Perp Protect: Revolutionizing Options Trading with Industry-First Downside Protection // Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE delegation participate in 3rd day high-level meetings of UNGA 78 // The "Asian Games Letterbox" Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 // Lok Sabha Member From Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri Was Speaking The Language Of The RSS // BRICS Expansion Creates A Global Super Power In Renewable Energy // Kejriwal attributes free power to God's grace // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 23 Sep 2023 // Traveloka Impact Study by PwC: SEA's leading travel platform propels global exposure and growth for Indonesia's tourism ecosystem // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 24 Sep 2023 //
India Politics
Kerala JD(S) to stay with LDF despite NDA national alliance

The Kerala unit of the JD(S), which joined the National Democratic Alliance on Friday (September 22), is in a tough spot now. In this state, the party is in alliance with the ruling Left Democratic Front while their representative is also a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led cabinet.

The state unit of the party, however, has made it clear that they will not be part of the NDA and will stay with the LDF as they cannot support the BJP. The JD(S) has two MLAs in Kerala – Mathew T Thomas and K Krishnankutty, who is the electricity minister.

Thomas, who is also the state president of the JD(S), said they will not go along with the NDA and continue with the LDF in Kerala. “On October 7, we have called for a meeting and, in that, we will decide the way forward. We are also seeking legal opinion as to how to go about this. But politics and our stand is important. We cannot support the BJP and NDA due to their policies,” he said.

Opposition leader VD Satheeshan asked the CPM if it were sincere in their “anti-BJP” stand and to expel the JD(S) from the LDF if that were so.

Satheeshan alleged that the JD(S), CPM and LDF are showing their “double standards” before the people of Kerala.

With inputs from News18

