logo
HomeIndia PoliticsKharge says BRS is ‘B team’ of BJP in Telangana
India Politics
0 likes

Kharge says BRS is ‘B team’ of BJP in Telangana

congress president mallikarjun kharge has won the hearts of india constituents 1

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is the ‘B team’ of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have “betrayed” the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near here ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, he said that the promises made to the state in the last nine years have not been fulfilled.

Highlighting that the Congress created the Telangana state, Kharge said that his party does whatever it says, but the BRS is the opposite.

“BRS is the BJP’s B team, hence it is helping the BJP…Modi ji and KCR (K Chandrashekhar Rao) may appear different but they are the same in their ways…Modi ji lies, KCR also lies, both of them have betrayed Telangana,” Kharge said.

 

The Congress president sought support from the people and said he was hopeful that his party would form the government in the state after a few months.

Kharge said Sonia Gandhi brought the MNREGA scheme and the food security law for the poor. “Congress made a law for the education of children. We do what we say. But the KCR government only says, does nothing,” the Congress chief said.  Assembly elections in Telangana are due to be held later this year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Sheen Kachroo

Sheen Kachroo covers India, Politics, and the World with News18. She loves travelling as it is full of experience and practical knowledge. She finds s…Read More

With inputs from News18

The post Kharge says BRS is ‘B team’ of BJP in Telangana first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Judo Bank partners with Backbase to enhance digital customer experience // Teachers Find Calling as Deep-Fried Chefs at the State Fair of Texas // Isle of Wight sex offender failed to register Xbox account // Hamad Al Sharqi: A 49-year legacy of giving // UK calls Wagner group a terrorist organization // Opposition dubs EC bill as anti-Constitution // OctaFX: Most crucial economic events in the second half of 2023. Part 2 // ED sends 4th summons to CM Hemant Soren // Confusion And Uncertainty Shape Debate About United States’ Gulf Policy // Xbox Game Pass titles leave service // Zelensky expected to meet with Biden // Congmen for seat-sharing talks after state polls // CryptoChronic’s Public Beta Launching Now, Allowing Players Worldwide to Enjoy it for Free Online // Xbox vs. PC? Here’s What Gamers Should Choose and Why // Abdullah bin Zayed: ‘We look forward to fruitful discussions at UN General Assembly in our pursuit of progress for the benefit of humanity’ // Xbox Series X|S No. 3 in Japan Sept. 9 sales // Team Abu Dhabi’s Al Qemzi secures fourth F2 World Title // Powell Fed set for a rate hike // Kharge says BRS is ‘B team’ of BJP in Telangana // STOOF INTERNATIONAL: Fred Stoof, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner and the rolling fortress “TROJAN” //