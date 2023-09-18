logo
HomeIndia PoliticsOpposition dubs EC bill as anti-Constitution
India Politics
0 likes

Opposition dubs EC bill as anti-Constitution

o0v34158 narendra modi amit shah jp nadda pti 625x300 03 March 20

Several opposition leaders dubbed the bill on the appointment and service conditions of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners as “anti-Constitution” and “anti-democratic”, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India with a cabinet minister in the panel for selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners, in a move that will allow the government to have more control in the appointment of members of the poll panel.

The bill comes months after the Supreme Court in March ruled that a three-member panel, headed by the Prime Minister and comprising the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India, will select the CEC and ECs till a law is framed by Parliament on the appointment of these commissioners.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, tabled by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha in August, a three-member Selection Committee comprising the Prime Minister, who will be the chairperson, the LoP and a Union Cabinet minister, who would be nominated by the Prime Minister, shall select the CEC and ECs.

The bill was introduced amid an uproar by the opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP and Left parties, that accused the government of “diluting and overturning” a Supreme Court Constitution bench order.

The BJP, however, said the government is well within its right to bring the bill.

“Read the Supreme Court judgment. It had suggested a transient method for appointment of the CEC in absence of a statutory mechanism. The government is well within its right to bring in a bill for the same,” BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya had posted on ‘X’.

With inputs from News18

The post Opposition dubs EC bill as anti-Constitution first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Isle of Wight sex offender failed to register Xbox account // Climate Strikes Bring Gradual But Definite Change In Global Environment // CryptoChronic’s Public Beta Launching Now, Allowing Players Worldwide to Enjoy it for Free Online // Confusion And Uncertainty Shape Debate About United States’ Gulf Policy // OctaFX: Most crucial economic events in the second half of 2023. Part 2 // Amazon Brings First Prime Big Deal Days to Singapore with Early Holiday Deals for Prime Members on 10 & 11 October // Judo Bank partners with Backbase to enhance digital customer experience // Congmen for seat-sharing talks after state polls // STOOF INTERNATIONAL: Fred Stoof, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner and the rolling fortress “TROJAN” // Xbox Game Pass titles leave service // French ski resort closes permanently // Hamad Al Sharqi: A 49-year legacy of giving // Opposition dubs EC bill as anti-Constitution // Powell Fed set for a rate hike // Xbox vs. PC? Here’s What Gamers Should Choose and Why // FACE AMUSEMENT & GUY FIERI FOUNDATION BRING TEDDY BEARS TO CENTRAL PARK FOR BUDDY WALK  // UK calls Wagner group a terrorist organization // Abdullah bin Zayed: ‘We look forward to fruitful discussions at UN General Assembly in our pursuit of progress for the benefit of humanity’ // Nakheel launches Palm Jebel Ali villas // September Fed meeting: expected hawkish rhetoric may support the U.S. dollar //