PM asks ministers to ensure ‘last mile’ delivery of schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan and asked his ministers to ensure “last mile” delivery of BJP’s welfare schemes.

The meeting that went on for nearly five hours and was “fruitful” as the ministers “exchanged views on diverse policy related issues,” PM Modi said in a Tweet.

According to News18 sources, PM Modi spoke for about 20 minutes in an “inspiring speech.”

“Everyone is speaking about the current time or the next year but our government must work with the vision of the next 25 years that is 2047,” sources, privy to the details of the meeting have told us.

Modi further said that, “there are many welfare schemes of the Modi government which have beneficiaries across the country, and those must continued till the last beneficiary is able to get access to these benefits.”

“Only launching the schemes and its implementation is not enough. Ministers must reach out and ensure last mile delivery of them from the district level, to the state and to the national one,” Modi added.

These programme, Modi added, should be talked about at the bottom most level- of party workers and it should be spoken with citizens.

PM Modi highlighted that unlike other parties and governments of the past, his team should not be shortsighted.

“While many political parties are focused on 2024, our government is working for India in the next 25 years,” he said.

“The last 50 years have been very important in India’s democracy and history and have a big story to tell about India’s growth. Equals stress must be given and work must be done on a mission mode to ensure a glorious India in the coming 50 years,” PM further highlighted.

PM also stressed that the voters today and in the coming times are smart. These voters would be well educated about their rights and privileges and would be demanding from any government. Therefore, it would be important for any government including his to live up to the expectations. The PM again stressed on the need to adopt technology at a fast pace.