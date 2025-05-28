TON Foundation Brings on Visa Crypto Veteran to Spearhead Payment Strategy

The TON Foundation has appointed Nikola Plecas, a former Visa executive with deep expertise in blockchain-based payments, as its Vice President of Payments. This strategic hire signals the Foundation’s ambition to accelerate the adoption of crypto-native financial services within Telegram’s vast ecosystem.

Plecas, who previously led Visa’s crypto commercialization efforts across Europe, brings a wealth of experience in bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation. At Visa, he was instrumental in developing stablecoin-based settlement solutions and expanding crypto-linked payment products to over 60 platforms globally. His work focused on enabling seamless fiat-to-crypto conversions, facilitating instant cross-border payments, and enhancing financial inclusion through blockchain infrastructure.

At the TON Foundation, Plecas is expected to lead initiatives aimed at improving fiat-crypto interoperability, forging strategic partnerships, and scaling TON’s payment infrastructure across Telegram’s user base, which exceeds one billion monthly active users. His appointment aligns with TON’s broader vision of integrating decentralized finance solutions and real-world payment applications into everyday digital interactions.

The Foundation has outlined a multi-pronged strategy to onboard 30% of Telegram’s active users to the TON blockchain by 2028. This includes leveraging Telegram’s native features like stickers and collectibles, introducing engaging mini-games, offering user-friendly DeFi savings options, and developing practical payment applications that provide tangible utility for crypto holdings.

TON’s recent $400 million funding round, backed by prominent venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, and Benchmark, underscores the growing confidence in its ecosystem. The capital infusion is earmarked for user acquisition, developer incentives, and product development, further bolstering TON’s capacity to deliver scalable and efficient financial tools within Telegram’s platform.

Plecas’s expertise in navigating regulatory landscapes and fostering institutional partnerships is anticipated to play a crucial role in TON’s expansion. His track record at Visa, where he emphasized the importance of regulatory frameworks for stablecoin adoption and the integration of blockchain solutions into existing financial systems, positions him well to guide TON through the complexities of global financial regulations.