Mubadala’s $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company has raised $1 billion through a 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, marking its first debt issuance of the year. The bonds, issued via its financing arm Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, were priced at 60 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, tightening from initial guidance of 95 basis points, following robust investor demand.

The offering attracted orders exceeding $4.75 billion, leading to a fivefold oversubscription, underscoring strong investor confidence in Mubadala’s creditworthiness and the appeal of Islamic finance instruments. This issuance follows Mubadala’s previous sukuk sale in October, where it raised 1 billion dirhams through a five-year bond.

The sukuk employs a wakalah structure, utilizing a portfolio of publicly listed shares as underlying assets, a first for a UAE-origin sukuk. This innovative approach reflects a shift towards more flexible and equity-based structures in Islamic finance, potentially setting a precedent for future issuances in the region.

Mubadala’s latest financial results indicate a 9.1% increase in assets under management, reaching 1.2 trillion dirhams, driven by strategic investments in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and private credit. As the second-largest state investment fund in Abu Dhabi, following the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala plays a pivotal role in the emirate’s economic diversification efforts.

