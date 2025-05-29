OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Amid Market Uncertainty

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

OPEC and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, have reaffirmed their existing oil production targets through 2026, opting to maintain current supply restraints despite ongoing market volatility and internal disagreements over future quotas.

During a virtual ministerial meeting on Wednesday, the 22-member alliance confirmed that the group-wide production cuts, initially set in 2022, will remain in place. These cuts include a 2 million barrels per day reduction agreed upon in November 2022, along with additional voluntary cuts totaling 3.85 million bpd by eight key producers—Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria, Oman, and Kazakhstan. The voluntary cuts are structured in two layers: a 1.65 million bpd reduction extended through the end of 2026 and a 2.2 million bpd cut scheduled to expire in March 2025.

The alliance’s decision to uphold these targets comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating oil prices and concerns over global demand. Brent crude futures have hovered around $65 per barrel, a significant drop from earlier highs, influenced by factors such as increased production from non-OPEC countries and economic uncertainties stemming from global trade tensions.

A more contentious discussion is set to take place on Saturday, when the eight core OPEC+ members implementing voluntary cuts will convene to decide on July production levels. These countries have been gradually unwinding the 2.2 million bpd cut since April, with increases of 411,000 bpd implemented in both May and June. The group is expected to consider a similar hike for July, potentially accelerating the rollback of cuts and impacting global oil supply dynamics.