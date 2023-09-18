Nakheel launches Palm Jebel Ali villas

Arabian Post Staff

Nakheel announced the launch of Palm Jebel Ali to the market, announcing the release of the first villas available to purchase on the island. This follows the recent unveiling of the new futuristic masterplan earlier this year.

The highly anticipated release centres around four fronds which feature Coral villas and Beach villas, each of which are available in eight unique styles. Both types of villas draw inspiration from the beauty of nature and set the scene for the future of Palm Jebel Ali as a residential and lifestyle destination of choice. The Coral and Beach villas feature distinct designs mirroring the surrounding environment, reflecting the calm blue waters and white beaches, and pristine nature that residents will enjoy.

Several leading international and regional architectural firms have worked to create villas which celebrate the connectivity between the indoor and outdoor lifestyles that residents will enjoy on Palm Jebel Ali. The villas will feature floor to ceiling windows, enabling residents to embrace a panoramic view of the private beaches, as well as a soft and neutral palette and luxury finishes to create a tranquil atmosphere in the exclusive private frond neighbourhoods.

Health and wellbeing will be integrated into daily life on the four fronds, offering residents an active lifestyle with wide walkable streets, allowing for pedestrians and cyclists to access the beach through pocketed parks. The frond streetscape will have an emphasis on greenery and comfort, providing lushly landscaped streets with ample shading from trees.

Palm Jebel Ali is set on 13.4 square kilometres of land and boasts the longest coastline of any destination in Dubai. It is centrally located within Dubai’s future growth centre, with excellent connectivity via Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) to other Dubai destinations or to Abu Dhabi. Palm Jebel Ali will be the feature destination of Dubai’s rapidly developing southern urban centre, and when completed, will feature seven islands and 16 fronds, adding a total of 91 kilometres of beachfront, with three access points to the island.

The release of Palm Jebel Ali also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Palm Jebel Ali will support the emirate’s vision to deliver the highest standards of urban infrastructure, increase beach destinations as well as support sustainable development and facilitate the expansion of the population, while driving economic growth.

