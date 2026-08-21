ISCA and ICAI Deepen Collaboration on AI Fluency and Professional Recognition

Collaboration could extend Singapore-developed AI training to ICAI’s members and students, alongside greater recognition of relevant professional learning

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 August 2026 – The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are deepening their longstanding collaboration through two initiatives focussed on strengthening AI capabilities among accounting professionals and enhancing professional qualification recognition.

ISCA today signed a Letter of Cooperation setting out a framework for proposed Global AI Fluency Initiative centred on ISCA’s AI Fluency Programme. The proposed cooperation will explore how ISCA and ICAI can work together to extend practical and responsible AI learning to ICAI members and students, subject to relevant approvals and mutually agreed implementation arrangements.

ISCA also announced its approval of a proposed Module Exemption Agreement (MEA) with ICAI relating to their professional qualification pathways.

Extending Singapore-developed AI capability internationally

The proposed AI collaboration builds on the early momentum of ISCA’s AI Fluency Programme. Through the proposed collaboration, ISCA and ICAI will explore opportunities to extend access of the programme to ICAI’s professional community of more than 1.5 million members and students, broadening the international reach of Singapore-developed AI capability building for the accountancy profession.

The approximately 30-hour programme comprises 180 hands-on cases based on workplace applications, structured around three areas:

AI Fluency Foundations: Building essential AI confidence for everyday professional work;

Building essential AI confidence for everyday professional work; AI for Accounting Specialisations : Applying AI across accounting, audit, finance, tax and related professional functions; and

: Applying AI across accounting, audit, finance, tax and related professional functions; and AI Leadership & Governance: Developing the capability to lead AI adoption responsibly, with appropriate governance and oversight.

The practical approach is designed to help learners identify where AI can add value while continuing to exercise professional judgement, appropriate oversight and responsibility for their work.

The proposed collaboration will explore:

Programme promotion: Supporting the promotion of respective AI programmes to each institute’s members through mutually agreed arrangements;

Supporting the promotion of respective AI programmes to each institute’s members through mutually agreed arrangements; Member outreach and promotion: Promoting the AI Fluency Programme to ICAI members in India and, where appropriate, across ICAI’s global network through mutually agreed communications;

Promoting the AI Fluency Programme to ICAI members in India and, where appropriate, across ICAI’s global network through mutually agreed communications; Professional application: Exchanging views and use cases on the application of AI in accounting, audit, finance, tax and related professional work;

Exchanging views and use cases on the application of AI in accounting, audit, finance, tax and related professional work; AI leadership and responsible adoption: Sharing perspectives on appropriate governance, oversight and responsible adoption of AI within the profession; and

Sharing perspectives on appropriate governance, oversight and responsible adoption of AI within the profession; and Knowledge exchange: Exploring further opportunities for thought leadership, professional learning and capability development relating to AI.



Strengthening professional recognition

ISCA has approved a proposed Module Exemption Agreement (MEA) with ICAI. The proposed arrangement would provide specified exemptions under the respective qualification pathways for eligible ICAI and ISCA members, supporting greater recognition of professional qualifications.

While the MEA has yet to be formally executed, ISCA will implement the specified exemptions from the SCAQ for eligible ICAI members with effect from 21 August 2026. Eligible candidates must continue to meet the applicable entry, assessment and remaining qualification requirements. ¹

The AI initiative and proposed module exemption arrangement collaborations are built on the longstanding relationship between ISCA and ICAI and their shared commitment to developing a future-ready, internationally connected accountancy profession.

Mr Lee Boon Teck, President of ISCA, said: “AI is reshaping the accountancy profession and building AI fluency alongside strong professional expertise will be critical to enabling the profession to adapt and create greater value. Through the proposed Global AI Fluency initiative, we hope to share Singapore’s experience in practical and responsible AI capability development with a wider professional community and contribute to responsible AI adoption across the global accountancy profession. Our longstanding relationship with ICAI also provides opportunities to strengthen the recognition of relevant professional learning and reduce extent of duplication for qualified professionals. Together, these initiatives contribute to a future-ready and internationally connected accountancy profession.”

Mr Prasanna Kumar D, President of ICAI, said: “The exchange of letters between ICAI and ISCA on 21st August marks a defining step in our shared journey and a clear statement of intent to work towards strengthening recognition between our professional qualifications. For our members, this opens up the potential for greater opportunities and professional recognition. At the same time, our discussions on Artificial Intelligence capability building reflect our shared commitment to strengthening AI capabilities across the profession. We look forward to working closely with ISCA to explore mutually beneficial opportunities for knowledge sharing, capacity building and preparing a future ready profession.”

¹ The formal execution of the MEA remains subject to the necessary approvals in India and completion of the remaining formalities.

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Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore. Established in 1963, ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the designated entity by the Singapore Ministry of Finance to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore [CA (Singapore)] designation.

ISCA supports over 46,000 members across industries in Singapore and globally, with members in more than 40 countries. With a growing international presence, ISCA has 12 overseas chapters, 7 offices across 10 countries and a network of over 150 strategic partners, strengthening professional connections and opportunities across borders. ISCA is also a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global network representing more than 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students across over 190 countries.

ISCA advances professional development and lifelong learning through ISCA Academy, its training arm and drives community impact through ISCA Cares, its charity arm.