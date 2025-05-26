logo
Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas Sells Out on Launch Day, Signalling Strong Demand for Luxury Living in Abu Dhabi

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

All 133 units of the Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas were sold out on launch day, generating AED 850 million in sales. This marks the first branded residential development on Yas Island, reflecting a significant demand for luxury living in Abu Dhabi.

Aldar Properties, the developer behind the project, reported that the swift sell-out underscores Yas Island’s growing appeal as a premier destination for both investors and residents seeking upscale living experiences. The development’s success is attributed to its prime location, waterfront views, and association with the Waldorf Astoria brand, known for its luxury and service excellence.

The residences, part of a broader strategy by Aldar to introduce iconic hospitality brands to Abu Dhabi, are situated near key leisure and entertainment attractions on Yas Island. This aligns with Aldar’s AED 1.5 billion investment programme aimed at transforming its hospitality portfolio to cater to the growing demand for premium experiences in the emirate.

The rapid sell-out of the Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas follows similar successes by Aldar, including the complete sale of Yas Riva, a luxury canal-front community, within 24 hours, generating over AED 1.4 billion in sales. These developments highlight the robust demand for high-end residential properties in Abu Dhabi, particularly among younger buyers and international investors.

The trend indicates a shift towards branded residences that offer not only luxurious accommodations but also a lifestyle associated with renowned hospitality brands. Aldar’s strategic partnerships with global brands like Waldorf Astoria and IHG’s Vignette Collection are central to this approach, aiming to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position in the global luxury real estate market.

