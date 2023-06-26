logo
Just in:
Immeasurable contribution to the development of law and order: in memory of Dr. the Hon. Sir Ti Liang Yang // MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at airports // Winners of Thailand FX Awards 2023 // ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Firmus Technologies Forge Partnership to Build a Global Network of Sustainable AI Factories // Why Did Official Democrats Embrace The Far-Right Narendra Modi? // Raja discounts AAP stand as hindrance to opposition unity // Introducing HEYTEA’s Latest Sensation: Very Nectarine Plum // CUHK-SMU Global Forum 2023 – A Whole New World with Computational Social Science (CSS): Transdisciplinary Insight // Shah says PM constantly monitoring Manipur situation // Both Modi And Biden Had Their Eyes On 2024 Polls During The Indian PM’s Visit // Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers // Sidda defies Vastu to use ‘unlucky door’ to his office // New Convention Wins and Strong Line-up Reaffirms Hong Kong’s Leading Edges Across Multiple Sectors // CÉ LA VI Singapore’s Sky High Brunch Returns: Free-Flow Alcohol & Food Meets Endless Party Fun // MoFA sees off Emirati pilgrims at AUH Airport // Emirates, Sydney Symphony Orchestra extend their two-decade partnership // Siddaramaiah says never seen a PM who tells lies // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 25 Jun 2023 // Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch // No takers for AAP charge against Cong on Delhi ordinance //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachOasys Partners with Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) to Build ‘DEP Verse’ and Further Ecosystem Expansion
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
83 seen
0 Comments

Oasys Partners with Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) to Build ‘DEP Verse’ and Further Ecosystem Expansion

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – Oasys is excited to announce it has partnered with Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), the company behind PlayMining, in a collaborative effort to grow the Oasys ecosystem. This collaboration aims to incorporate brands that can contribute to the development of Oasys.
1.png

As part of the collaboration, Oasys and DEA will build a unique Verse called “DEP Verse” (tentative name). This verse will serve as a hub for innovation and creative exploration, where Oasys will work with Digital Entertainment Asset to develop content centred around “solving social issues through games” using its own Layer2 blockchain technology. More details about the collaboration will be revealed at the “Oasys Special Event” on June 28th at Nijo Castle in Kyoto.

DEA’s GameFi platform, “PlayMining,” was released on May 26th, 2020, and has garnered over 2.7 million users across more than 100 countries as of May 2023. While DEA has previously invested in the early stages of the Oasys project, this collaboration marks the next stage in their professional relationship and outlines plans for future developments that will benefit both brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The central focus of this collaboration will be the creation of a one-of-a-kind “DEP Verse” (tentative name) on the Oasys Chain. Oasys and DEA will work together on launching numerous projects to enhance the Oasys ecosystem with Digital Entertainment Asset’s expertise.

Kozo Yamada, Co-CEO of DEA, shared his thoughts: “We were inspired by Representative Matsubara’s passionate statements that ‘Japan will lead the world in the realm of GameFi and blockchain-based games.’ This became the foundation of our cooperation. PlayMining intends to redefine the concept of ‘game’ using Web3, as we believe that games have become powerful tools for personal experiences and making a positive impact on the world. We have chosen to launch projects on the Oasys chain to promote the concept of ‘Web3 Entertainment ESG (SDGs),’ and we hope to receive the support and engagement of the community.”

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “DEP Verse” (tentative term), aimed at ‘Web3 Social Good,’ is an idea that has the potential to expand the possibilities of gaming. We eagerly anticipate DEA’s work and the content they will bring to the Verse in the future. With new blockchain game initiatives originating in Japan, we are excited to participate in the industry’s progress and expansion.”
Hashtag: #Oasys #blockchain #gaming #japan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oasys

Oasys is a blockchain-based game development platform that offers a highly scalable Layer 1 hub and specialised Layer 2 using Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution. The ecosystem provides game developers with a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure for creating more efficient, secure, and interoperable games. Among Oasys’ validators are leaders in gaming and Web3, such as SEGA, Ubisoft, and Yield Guild Games in our Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain. Oasys’ expert blockchain team, combined with the biggest names in gaming, is revolutionising the gaming industry.

Oasys solves the challenges that game developers face when building blockchain-based games by focusing on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop games. The company’s trifecta approach includes a fast network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers, and a blockchain that provides the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees. This approach prepares participants to enter the Oasys and play.

More information on Oasys is available at:

Website: Twitter: Discord:

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
HKU to Host APRU 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting on Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future // British Labour Leadership Under Keir Starmer Is Isolating The Left Members // Russia Mutiny: ex-ally turns into biggest threat for Putin // Immeasurable contribution to the development of law and order: in memory of Dr. the Hon. Sir Ti Liang Yang // Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region // Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 25 Jun 2023 // Introducing HEYTEA’s Latest Sensation: Very Nectarine Plum // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 26 Jun 2023 // K-Melon Summer Chill: 5 Korean Melons in Season // ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Firmus Technologies Forge Partnership to Build a Global Network of Sustainable AI Factories // Modi’s U.S. Visit Spotlights America’s Policy Choices // Shah says PM constantly monitoring Manipur situation // Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch // MoFA sees off Emirati pilgrims at AUH Airport // Siddaramaiah says never seen a PM who tells lies // Shah advises Manipur CM to ‘work harder’ to end unrest // Why Did Official Democrats Embrace The Far-Right Narendra Modi? // No takers for AAP charge against Cong on Delhi ordinance // Winners of Thailand FX Awards 2023 //