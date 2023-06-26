Oasys Partners with Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) to Build ‘DEP Verse’ and Further Ecosystem Expansion

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – Oasys is excited to announce it has partnered with Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), the company behind PlayMining, in a collaborative effort to grow the Oasys ecosystem. This collaboration aims to incorporate brands that can contribute to the development of Oasys.

As part of the collaboration, Oasys and DEA will build a unique Verse called “DEP Verse” (tentative name). This verse will serve as a hub for innovation and creative exploration, where Oasys will work with Digital Entertainment Asset to develop content centred around “solving social issues through games” using its own Layer2 blockchain technology. More details about the collaboration will be revealed at the “Oasys Special Event” on June 28th at Nijo Castle in Kyoto.

DEA’s GameFi platform, “PlayMining,” was released on May 26th, 2020, and has garnered over 2.7 million users across more than 100 countries as of May 2023. While DEA has previously invested in the early stages of the Oasys project, this collaboration marks the next stage in their professional relationship and outlines plans for future developments that will benefit both brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The central focus of this collaboration will be the creation of a one-of-a-kind “DEP Verse” (tentative name) on the Oasys Chain. Oasys and DEA will work together on launching numerous projects to enhance the Oasys ecosystem with Digital Entertainment Asset’s expertise.

Kozo Yamada, Co-CEO of DEA, shared his thoughts: “We were inspired by Representative Matsubara’s passionate statements that ‘Japan will lead the world in the realm of GameFi and blockchain-based games.’ This became the foundation of our cooperation. PlayMining intends to redefine the concept of ‘game’ using Web3, as we believe that games have become powerful tools for personal experiences and making a positive impact on the world. We have chosen to launch projects on the Oasys chain to promote the concept of ‘Web3 Entertainment ESG (SDGs),’ and we hope to receive the support and engagement of the community.”

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “DEP Verse” (tentative term), aimed at ‘Web3 Social Good,’ is an idea that has the potential to expand the possibilities of gaming. We eagerly anticipate DEA’s work and the content they will bring to the Verse in the future. With new blockchain game initiatives originating in Japan, we are excited to participate in the industry’s progress and expansion.”

Hashtag: #Oasys #blockchain #gaming #japan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Oasys

Oasys is a blockchain-based game development platform that offers a highly scalable Layer 1 hub and specialised Layer 2 using Ethereum’s Layer 2 scaling solution. The ecosystem provides game developers with a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure for creating more efficient, secure, and interoperable games. Among Oasys’ validators are leaders in gaming and Web3, such as SEGA, Ubisoft, and Yield Guild Games in our Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain. Oasys’ expert blockchain team, combined with the biggest names in gaming, is revolutionising the gaming industry.

Oasys solves the challenges that game developers face when building blockchain-based games by focusing on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop games. The company’s trifecta approach includes a fast network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers, and a blockchain that provides the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees. This approach prepares participants to enter the Oasys and play.

More information on Oasys is available at:

Website: https://www.oasys.games

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oasys_games

Discord: http://discord.gg/oasysgames