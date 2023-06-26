logo
Just in:
HKU to Host APRU 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting on Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 26 Jun 2023 // Russia Mutiny: ex-ally turns into biggest threat for Putin // Sidda defies Vastu to use ‘unlucky door’ to his office // New Convention Wins and Strong Line-up Reaffirms Hong Kong’s Leading Edges Across Multiple Sectors // CUHK-SMU Global Forum 2023 – A Whole New World with Computational Social Science (CSS): Transdisciplinary Insight // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 25 Jun 2023 // No takers for AAP charge against Cong on Delhi ordinance // K-Melon Summer Chill: 5 Korean Melons in Season // Why Did Official Democrats Embrace The Far-Right Narendra Modi? // Both Modi And Biden Had Their Eyes On 2024 Polls During The Indian PM’s Visit // Shah advises Manipur CM to ‘work harder’ to end unrest // MoFA sees off Emirati pilgrims at AUH Airport // Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch // Winners of Thailand FX Awards 2023 // MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at airports // Immeasurable contribution to the development of law and order: in memory of Dr. the Hon. Sir Ti Liang Yang // Emirates, Sydney Symphony Orchestra extend their two-decade partnership // ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Firmus Technologies Forge Partnership to Build a Global Network of Sustainable AI Factories // Introducing HEYTEA’s Latest Sensation: Very Nectarine Plum //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachIntroducing HEYTEA’s Latest Sensation: Very Nectarine Plum
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
101 seen
0 Comments

Introducing HEYTEA’s Latest Sensation: Very Nectarine Plum

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG SAR, MACAU SAR – Media OutReach – 26 June 2023 – HEYTEA, the pioneer in the tea beverage industry, is thrilled to unveil its newest creation: Very Nectarine Plum. This exquisite tea beverage combines the finest seasonal Chinese Yellow Nectarine puree, seasonal Plum puree, and HEYTEA’s own Aqua Green Jasmine Tea, infused with real honey peach and plum juice. Delight in the harmonious blend of real tea, refreshing sweet fruity flavours, and delicate floral fragrance that will transport your taste buds to new heights.
HEYTEA is excited to bring the Very Nectarine Plum experience to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau

At HEYTEA, our unwavering commitment to using only real ingredients in our teas has been the cornerstone of our success and the reason why so many consumers love HEYTEA. Very Nectarine Plum continues this tradition, ensuring that every sip delivers the authentic taste of the fruits and the unparalleled quality that our customers have come to expect from us.

This remarkable tea beverage comes in two mesmerising colours, with a layer of pink tea concoction and plum puree resting atop a vibrant yellow nectarine puree. This captivating duality of colours is a true reflection of the balanced, harmonious and refreshing taste that awaits you.

ADVERTISEMENT
Priced at just SGD6.90 in Singapore is an exceptional value for tea enthusiasts and fruit lovers alike.

To ensure the freshest and most flavourful experience, the sourcing of nectarines and plums for Very Nectarine Plum will vary according to the season. Each batch of this exquisite beverage will be carefully crafted to capture the essence of the fruits at their peak.

Priced at just SGD6.90 in Singapore and HKD/MOP $25 in Hong Kong & Macau, Very Nectarine Plum is an exceptional value for tea enthusiasts and fruit lovers alike. With its innovative combination of real fruits and premium tea, this drink is truly one-of-a-kind in the market. Indulging in the goodness of real fruits has never been more accessible.

Building on the success of Very Nectarine Plum, which took China by storm in 2022, selling over 5 million cups and utilising 2500 tonnes of nectarines and peaches, HEYTEA is excited to bring the Very Nectarine Plum experience to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau. Be among the first to savour this extraordinary creation and embark on a journey of taste and delight.

In addition to this exciting launch, HEYTEA is pleased to announce that we are now offering franchising opportunities. With our unwavering commitment to quality, strong brand presence, and an extensive network of loyal customers, HEYTEA hope to secure partnerships across the UK, Australia, Canada, US, Japan, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines amongst many others. We invite interested parties across the world to approach us and explore the possibilities of joining the HEYTEA family.

Hashtag: #HEYTEA #newstyletea

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HEYTEA

HEYTEA is the pioneer and driving force in the “New-Style” tea beverage industry. Founded in 2012 in Jiangbianli, Jiangmen, Guangdong, China, HEYTEA revolutionised the entire tea beverage industry by introducing the first Cheese Tea using real milk and premium tea. Relying on strong product research and development capabilities, efficient supply chain management and strict food safety standards, HEYTEA has consistent adhered to using high quality ingredients such as real milk, real premium tea, real fruits and real natural cane sugar. This commitment has propelled the quality and standard of tea beverages; couple with cool brand initiatives and collaborations, HEYTEA is able to spark JOY and inspiration in people’s hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 25 Jun 2023 // Both Modi And Biden Had Their Eyes On 2024 Polls During The Indian PM’s Visit // Immeasurable contribution to the development of law and order: in memory of Dr. the Hon. Sir Ti Liang Yang // Shah advises Manipur CM to ‘work harder’ to end unrest // Saamana provokes calling Patna group ‘India’s Wagner Group’ // Oasys Partners with Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA) to Build ‘DEP Verse’ and Further Ecosystem Expansion // MoFA sees off Emirati pilgrims at AUH Airport // Sidda defies Vastu to use ‘unlucky door’ to his office // MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at airports // Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers // Emirates, Sydney Symphony Orchestra extend their two-decade partnership // British Labour Leadership Under Keir Starmer Is Isolating The Left Members // CÉ LA VI Singapore’s Sky High Brunch Returns: Free-Flow Alcohol & Food Meets Endless Party Fun // No takers for AAP charge against Cong on Delhi ordinance // Siddaramaiah says never seen a PM who tells lies // CUHK-SMU Global Forum 2023 – A Whole New World with Computational Social Science (CSS): Transdisciplinary Insight // Raja discounts AAP stand as hindrance to opposition unity // Modi’s U.S. Visit Spotlights America’s Policy Choices // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 26 Jun 2023 // Why Did Official Democrats Embrace The Far-Right Narendra Modi? //