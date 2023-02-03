OctaFX joined forces with a local partner to provide emergency aid for flood victims in Kelantan, Malaysia

OctaFX joined its local partner in providing emergency aid for the victims of intense flooding in the state of Kelantan, Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 – The international broker OctaFX provided emergency aid in the state of Kelantan, Malaysia, where over 17,000 people had to be evacuated because of the intense flooding in the area at the end of December 2022.

After severe flooding caused by the highest rainfall intensity since 1967, more than 72,000 people in several Malaysian states had to be evacuated. At least two people died, while many lost their livelihoods under the water. In the state of Kelantan alone, the authorities set up 106 relief shelters for the displaced people.

OctaFX joined forces with its local partner Azeehan, who helped provide emergency aid packages to over 150 families affected by the flood. Over a week, Azeehan distributed food packages that included rice, canned food, bottled drinks, biscuits, and other essential items.

‘I would like to thank OctaFX for providing emergency aid to the victims of the flooding in Kelantan. This really meant a lot to all those affected,’ Azeehan said about the effort.

‘The day we saw the news about those devastating floods, it became a major concern for us. Our partner in Malaysia, Azeehan, was willing to help from the start. Thanks to him, we were able to provide emergency aid to all those suffering the consequences of the flooding,’ the OctaFX press office commented.

