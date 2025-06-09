OPEC+ Quota Increases Yet to Yield Production Gains

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

OPEC+ has escalated production quotas by roughly one million barrels per day from March to June, aiming to reactivate idled capacity, yet actual output across the group remains flat, according to data from Morgan Stanley analysts led by Martijn Rats. Saudi Arabia in particular shows no detectable uptick, underscoring a lag between policy shifts and market reality.

The decision to accelerate quota rollbacks follows sustained cuts totalling around 2.2 million b/d, initiated in early 2023 to support prices. With non‑OPEC supply growing and global demand weakening, the efficacy of supply restraint has waned, prompting OPEC+ to pivot back to restoring output gradually. Despite headline quota increases of approximately 137,000 b/d per month since April, actual deliveries appear limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underlying structural factors are at play. Several members—most notably Kazakhstan and Iraq—have reportedly exceeded their quotas, diluting the announced gains. Saudi Arabia, with substantial spare capacity, stands out as the most capable contributor to any genuine rise in output. However, its contribution remains muted so far. Analysts suggest this reflects a strategic choice to reclaim market share rather than an immediate scale-up.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley project modest growth: between June and September, OPEC+ core members may add around 420,000 b/d—approximately half of which could originate from Saudi Arabia. Even then, actual production may fall well short of quotas, with implementation challenges persisting.

This gap between policy and output carries market implications. With more supply forecast, Morgan Stanley predicts a surplus of roughly 800,000 b/d in Q4 and 1.5–2.0 million b/d in early 2026, pressuring Brent crude prices down toward the mid‑$50s. Currently, Brent trades near $66 per barrel—11% below its level at the start of the year.

In parallel, geopolitical friction between Saudi Arabia and Russia surfaced during policy talks. Riyadh favoured a more aggressive quota rollback, while Moscow, alongside Oman and Algeria, urged caution amid worries about demand resilience. The compromise settled on another 411,000 b/d increase for July, a repetition of earlier monthly hikes.

Markets initially responded positively: oil prices climbed 3–4% following the July quota announcement, with Brent touching the mid‑$60s. That rebound, however, reflected relief over continuity rather than enthusiasm over fresh supply. Wildfires in Canada and refinery maintenance cycles were also cited as supporting factors.

Across OPEC+, reliability of quotas remains a concern. While some members exceed limits, others—constrained by infrastructure or investment—may struggle to ramp up. Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity remains central, but constraints on countries like Russia complicate the outlook even as OPEC+ restores cut volumes faster than planned.

Meanwhile, non‑OPEC supply continues to grow, particularly in the U.S., Canada, Guyana and Brazil—with forecast increases of about 1.1 million b/d in 2025. That expansion alone could outpace expected global demand growth of 800,000 b/d, risking oversupply irrespective of OPEC+ decisions.

With a full quota restoration now likely by September 2025—months ahead of the original schedule—and non‑OPEC volumes outweighing demand growth, the market faces a mounting supply glut heading into late 2025 and 2026. Analysts caution that idled capacity may remain untouched for months beyond official quotas, delaying meaningful production gains.

As OPEC+ enters this intensified phase of quota reopening, its central challenge remains execution rather than announcement. High-profile policy shifts are yet to translate into barrels at market, and the divergence between targets and reality could widen over the coming quarters. Market players are now watching whether Saudi Arabia leads by example or the rhetoric fades before the pumps do.