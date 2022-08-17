Over 9,000 Malaysians Raise Funds for Environmental Sustainability with #ShopeeGivesBack

Donors pledge their support for a more sustainable nation, with 61% donating for the first time

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 17 August 2022 – #ShopeeGivesBack, Shopee’s long-term community initiative, has raised over RM48,000 from 1 May 2020 to 31 July 2022 for two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) championing environmentally-conscious efforts in Malaysia. Over two years, WWF-Malaysia and Zero Waste Malaysia received donations from over 9,000 donors, including over 5,500 first time donors.

A healthy Malayan Tiger found in the Malaysian rainforest – (c) WWF-Malaysia_Shariff Mohamad

85% of the funds raised went to assisting WWF-Malaysia, a national conservation trust with more than 90 ongoing projects nationwide. Funds raised are used to safeguard some of Malaysia’s most iconic wildlife – including the Malayan tiger, Bornean elephants, Bornean orangutans and sea turtles – from threats such as poaching and habitat loss. WWF-Malaysia continues to address environmental issues to spread awareness, support education and research, and conserve the local landscape flora and fauna, water, soils, and other natural resources.

Across the two years, Zero Waste Malaysia received 15% of their total donations through #ShopeeGivesBack, supporting them in their efforts to go further in achieving their mission of building a waste-free and sustainable future for the nation. Zero Waste Malaysia advocates for sustainable development and aims to increase the local community’s awareness of sustainable living through education, resources, public engagement, and on-ground initiatives. In 2021 alone, Zero Waste Malaysia received 13% of their total donations through #ShopeeGivesBack.

Huiyan Pan, Head of Brand Marketing at Shopee Malaysia said, “Shopee is moved by the reception of the community in supporting the efforts of our NGO partners in contributing towards environmental change. We firmly believe that with greater awareness and support from shoppers on our marketplace, we can strike a balance towards building a long-term, sustainable future for the environment and the economy.”

“Shopee appreciates being able to play a part in WWF-Malaysia’s conservation efforts and is thrilled to hear about the efforts that have reduced 90% of snare encounters for the Malayan tiger. In 2020 and 2021, more fresh sightings of the tigers, including a mother and three cubs, were discovered in the Belum-Temengor Forest Complex,” Pan continued.

During Ramadan in 2021 and 2022, these two NGOs saw a collective month-on-month increase in donations of 85% and 113% respectively, from March to April compared to other months through #ShopeeGivesBack. Of the 1,400 donations received, WWF-Malaysia and Zero Waste Malaysia saw 1,000 first time donors donating during a time where generous Malaysians were giving back to communities and causes close to their hearts and values.

“The majority of our donations come from the public, hence the #ShopeeGivesBack platform has helped us reach wider audiences to raise the much needed public support that ensures the continuity of WWF-Malaysia’s vital conservation projects. WWF-Malaysia is also taking action to promote sustainable lifestyles and increase resilience to climate change through policy advocacy and conserving natural ecosystems,” said Helina Yow, Director of Partnerships, WWF-Malaysia.

#ShopeeGivesBack was launched on 1 May 2020 to help the underserved communities in Malaysia across four areas: underprivileged communities development, children and family services, health charities, and environmental charities. The platform provides Malaysians with an online avenue to support their favourite causes in the most convenient way. Shopee ensures that these NGOs have credible track records and are registered with the Registry of Societies.

For more information on how to donate to WWF-Malaysia and Zero Waste Malaysia, please refer to the Shop Green with Shopee microsite here: https://shopee.com.my/m/shop-green-with-shopee

