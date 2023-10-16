logo
Plans for Dubai, Abu Dhabi electric air taxi by 2026

Arabian Post Staff

Archer Aviation Inc., a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to commence air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi  and Dubai in 2026.

As part of this strategic initiative, ADIO plans to support Archer with incentives for establishing its first international headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) Cluster in Abu Dhabi.

Archer is seeking to work with its global manufacturing partner Stellantis, as well as local partners in the UAE, to build out its aircraft manufacturing capabilities and its Center of Excellence in Abu Dhabi. Archer’s Center of Excellence will be focused on the development and implementation of next-generation aviation technologies.

Archer has raised over $1.1 billion of funding to date, including investments from Mubadala Capital, United Airlines, Stellantis, and Boeing.

Archer is working with numerous industry partners across the UAE to support its plans to commercialize operations in the UAE by 2026. Today, Archer signed MOUs with Falcon Aviation who will operate its air taxis across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as GAL-AMMROC who will provide MRO support for Archer’s eVTOL aircraft.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10-20 minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

