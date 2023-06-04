logo
Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2023 Officially Opens

Creating a Premium Pet World, Enjoying a Stylish Living Environment

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 June 2023 – Organized by Exhibition Group, the Premium Pet Supplies Expo, centered around the theme “Creating a Premium Pet World, Enjoying a Stylish Living Environment”, held its opening ceremony today. This marks the 10th edition of the Premium Pet Supplies Expo, following the momentum of the pet festival, promoting quality pet lifestyle products to the public.

Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2023 Officially Opens Today

According to data from Global Market Insights, the global pet industry had a market value of approximately $261 billion in 2022, and it is expected to grow to $350 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The fastest-growing markets are in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America, with annual growth rates of 9.3% and 5.9% respectively in 2022. The rapid growth of the Premium Pet Supplies Expo aligns perfectly with this pet wave.

Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group Limited, said: “The Hong Kong pet market is growing rapidly, radiating to the vast market of 86 million people in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, making it a must-contend location for global pet product displays and sales. The Hong Kong Pet Festival has become an important occasion for industry exchange and procurement. The subsequent Premium Pet Supplies Expo, with its precise positioning and product list, provides the latest and most popular pet supplies for buyers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and globally.”

Last year, the Premium Pet Supplies Expo recorded over 240,000 entries. The exhibition offers a variety of food and feed, beverages, clothing, toys, beauty and grooming products, cleaning supplies, health medicines, cages and other items for visitors to choose from. Various exciting activities will also be held at the same venue, providing a great shopping and leisure destination for pet lovers across Hong Kong.

優質寵物用品展2023

Date 2-4 JUN 2023
Time 2-3 JUN 2023: 12nm-9pm
4 JUN 2023: 12nm-8pm
Location Hall 1 AB, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
Website https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/ppsexpo

Hashtag: #PremiumPetSuppliesExpo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

