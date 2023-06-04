logo
India
Rail minister says no time for politics after spat with Mamata

vjgkkg8o mamata vaishnaw 625x300 03 June 23

Amid the Opposition’s call for his resignation following the tragic three-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said this is not the right time to indulge in politics, as all efforts should be focused on restoration work currently underway at the site.

Addressing the media after his verbal duel with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the train accident site, Vaishnaw said, “…we want full transparency, this is not time to do politics, this is time to focus on making sure that restoration happens at the earliest.”

Earlier, while interacting with the media, Mamata, who also visited the accident site, said she got information that the death toll in the train crash might exceed 500.

At this, Vaishaw, who was standing beside her intervened immediately and said, “As per Odisha government’s data, the death toll is 238.”

In response to the Railway Minister’s reply, the West Bengal CM reiterated the figure claiming that 238 was Friday night’s toll. “Rescue work in three coaches is still not complete, hence the toll would go up further,” she ascertained.

The Chief Minister also said that anti-collision was not fitted in the express trains which led to the mishap. She demanded a high-level probe into the accident.

As per the latest official figures, the toll in the train tragedy has increased to 294, while more than 1,100 are injured.

Apart from the Trinamool chief, NCP and Congress also called for the Railway Minister’s resignation following one of the deadliest train crash in recent history.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said Vaishnaw must resign on moral grounds after the Odisha train tragedy.

“The entire nation is heartbroken with the accident. The Bharatiya Janata Party talks about morality and decency. So he (Vaishnaw) should immediately resign,” Baghel told reporters at Rajiv Bhavan, the Chhattisgarh Congress’ headquarters in Raipur.

Vaishnaw had spoken about the implementation of anti-collision mechanisms to prevent such incidents but three trains collided and that too in his home state, Baghel added.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also demanded an inquiry into the three-train accident in Balasore and cited the example of then railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri resigning after a train accident and asked “those in power” to do what is “appropriate”.

“It is an accident and everyone has sought an inquiry. Let the facts come out and after that suggestions can be made,” Pawar told reporters.

Speaking on some parties seeking the resignation of Vaishnaw, the NCP chief said, “When Lal Bahadur Shastri was the railway minister, an accident took place. Then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was against Shastri’s decision to resign, but Shastri believed it was his moral responsibility to quit.”

“This example is known to the nation and those in power should do what they feel is appropriate,” Pawar asserted.

With inputs from News18

The post Rail minister says no time for politics after spat with Mamata first appeared on IPA Newspack.

