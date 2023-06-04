logo
Just in:
Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2023 Officially Opens // Mehbooba gets a passport after three-year wait // Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Khalfan Mohammed Saeed Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 04 Jun 2023 // MMITA launches its first mobile app as a breakthrough social platform integrated with Augmented Reality // Rahul says people of India, and not just Cong, will defeat BJP // What Will Be India’s Response To US’s Bid To Offer NATO+ Membership // BKH-ICD Showcases Upcoming New Inland Port to Boost Trade between Thailand and Malaysia // Law Commission Parrots Views Of BJP, RSS Rather Than An Expert View // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 03 Jun 2023 // Enjoy a Healthier and More Comfortable Summer with TCL Air Conditioners // Skyborn Renewables appoints Stine Würtz Jepsen as CHRO // NetDragon Websoft Inc. Was Invited To Participate In The 18th United Nations Vesak Day and Developed The “UN Vesak Day Metaverse” // UAE announces $20 million contribution to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East // Narendra Modi Has Been Most Successful In Using Technology For Governance // All UAE Institutions are committed to protect constitutional, legal rights of citizens, residents & visitors: UAE Attorney-General // UAE President awards Medal of Independence to Ambassador of Rwanda // One of Independent India’s worst rail accidents // Cong slams BJP for criticising Rahul’s remark on IUML // Nepalese Prime Minister’s Four Day Visit Bring Ties With India Closer //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSibal cites govt inadequacies behind Odisha rail tragedy
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Sibal cites govt inadequacies behind Odisha rail tragedy

veteran lawyer kapil sibal is angry with supreme court and judiciary 1

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday attacked the government over the railway tragedy in Odisha, and said one minister cannot deal with large ministries such as Railways as well as Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, as was being done by Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district killed at least 288 people and injured more than 1100, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT and Electronics, Minister for Railways. No Railway Budget. No Accountability. One minister cannot deal with such large ministries. Bullet Trains. Vande Bharat. Serve the extraordinary, let down the ordinary! Recipe for disaster !”

“Tragedies –Total derailments; 257(2017-18); 526 (2018-19) ; 399 (2019-20)…Reasons (CAG): 1)Maintenance of track (167); 2)Deviation of track parameters(149); 3)Bad driving(144). For the Rs.1 lakh cr. allocated 2017-22) for safety, Railways failed to deposit even Rs. 5000 cr each year!” he claimed in another tweet.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.  He recently floated the non-electoral platform ‘Insaaf’, aimed at fighting injustice.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Sibal cites govt inadequacies behind Odisha rail tragedy first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
UAE announces $20 million contribution to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East // MMITA launches its first mobile app as a breakthrough social platform integrated with Augmented Reality // Enjoy a Healthier and More Comfortable Summer with TCL Air Conditioners // Rahul says people of India, and not just Cong, will defeat BJP // Sibal cites govt inadequacies behind Odisha rail tragedy // Law Commission Parrots Views Of BJP, RSS Rather Than An Expert View // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 04 Jun 2023 // Cong slams BJP for criticising Rahul’s remark on IUML // Skyborn Renewables appoints Stine Würtz Jepsen as CHRO // Abdullah bin Zayed attends wedding ceremony of Khalfan Mohamed Saeed Al Mutawa’ // BKH-ICD Showcases Upcoming New Inland Port to Boost Trade between Thailand and Malaysia // Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of ‘Friends of BRICS’ meeting // SGPC flays Rahul Gandhi statement about Guru Nanak // Nepalese Prime Minister’s Four Day Visit Bring Ties With India Closer // Kejriwal asks Cong to choose between Constitution and Modi // Mehbooba gets a passport after three-year wait // Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2023 Officially Opens // One of Independent India’s worst rail accidents // Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability’ // Coca-Cola launches Hong Kong’s first “Recycle Bar” made from recycled plastics to help foster recycling habits and promote proper recycling of beverage packaging //