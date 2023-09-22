logo
Rajnath regrets BJP member’s remark against BSP MP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed regret in the Lok Sabha for certain “objectionable” remarks made by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri.

Participating in a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha, Bidhuri made certain remarks against BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali, leading to furore in the opposition benches.

Singh said he had not heard the remarks and urged the Chair to delete them from the proceedings if they have hurt the opposition members.

Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair, said he had already directed the officials to expunge the remarks.

“I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member,” the defence minister said.

Singh’s gesture was appreciated by the members by thumping the desks.

