Women’s Bill to dominate Modi’s poll campaigns

With the Special session of Parliament over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the election campaign of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on September 25, Monday, with massive rallies in the capitals of both the states.

The successful passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament is expected to be the highlight of the rallies of the Prime Minister with the same being described as a “historic step” for women empowerment. The PM may play up how the Congress paid lip service to the cause of women reservation and did not bring it to the Lok Sabha for four years till 2014 when they were in power. The BJP is banking on women voters in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections, and expects the Bill to have a positive impact on them.

Nearly 10 lakh BJP workers across the 65,000 booths in Madhya Pradesh are expected at the ‘Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal — one of the biggest BJP rallies in the state. This will mark the conclusion of five Parivartan Yatras carried out by the BJP for the last three weeks in the state. In Jaipur as well, over 6 lakh workers of the BJP are expected at the PM’s rally termed as a ‘Mahasammelan’ from nearly 52,000 booths in the state. Here too, the PM’s rally will mark the conclusion of four Parivartan Yatras of BJP in the state.

The BJP is expecting that the elections could be announced in both states by the Election Commission early October, and the model code of conduct could kick in. Hence, the PM is expected to make announcements and inaugurate multiple projects in both states ahead of the polls.

The Bhopal trip will be the seventh visit of the PM to Madhya Pradesh this year. He was last there on September 14 to unveil projects worth Rs 50,000 crore. The Jaipur visit will also be the PM’s ninth trip to Rajasthan in one year.