logo
Just in:
Hamas-Israel Armed Conflict Brings Fresh Risks To World Economy // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 17 Oct 2023 // TECOM reports 20% rise in start-up funding // Cong fields ‘Ramayana’ actor against CM Chouhan // Britain urges Israel to show restraint // Alibaba Pictures Promotes Japanese Films in the Chinese Market, Emerging as the Premier Platform for Internet Promotion // ‘Governments must pioneer new approaches to climate crisis, healthcare, AI’, Global Future Councils hears // G20 Adopts A Regulatory Roadmap For Cryptocurrencies On The Basis Of IMF Proposal // Ras Al Khaimah to host 6th International Conference on Global Warming // Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2023: A Global Gathering of Visionaries Exploring the Frontier of Emerging Technology Innovation // Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation in China // Trinamool Congress Is Getting Maximum Political Mileage From Puja Festival In Bengal // Plans for Dubai, Abu Dhabi electric air taxi by 2026 // HKSTP’s Biggest Ever Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 Hits Four World Cities to Bring Global Innovators to Hong Kong and Springboard to Mainland China and Asia Success // SEBI, RBI Investigating Some Alternate Investment Funds: Sources // BAFS introduces ASEAN’s first high-flow EV hydrant dispenser for enhanced performance // Hamas may have been planning Israel attack for a year // National Career Exhibition, International Education Show to Kick Off at Expo Centre Sharjah // BJP’s electoral worship: Navratri Sammelan // Khattar offers dialogue to Mann on SYL issue //
HomeIndia PoliticsRekha Jhunjhunwala’s Portfolio Registers Record High At Federal Bank
India Politics
0 likes

Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s Portfolio Registers Record High At Federal Bank

rekha jhunjhunwalas portfolio registers record high at federal bank

The Federal Bank has released the results of the second quarter of the current financial year. In July-September 2023, the company recorded a net profit increase of 35.6 per cent to Rs 953.82 crore. In the same period, the bank’s net interest Income (NII) increased by 16.7 per cent. And the shares of the bank, which is a part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio, reached a record high on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the last four months, the Federal Bank has given 25 per cent returns to its shareholders. The shares are part of Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio recorded an increase from Rs 120 to Rs 150. On Monday, the stock opened on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) to almost its lifetime high of Rs 152.30 apiece.

Due to the steady growth in loans, deposits and asset quality of the Federal Bank, the market expected strong quarter 2 numbers. It is also expected to maintain better Net Interest Margin Securities (NIMS) in comparison to Public Sector Units (PSU) competitors.

As per reports, the Jhunjhunwala family holds more than Rs 7.27 crore worth of shares of Federal Bank. As per the latest shareholding pattern till September 11, 2023, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife, Rekha holds Rs 7.27 crore of Federal Bank or 3.03 per cent stake in the bank.

With inputs from News18.

The post Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s Portfolio Registers Record High At Federal Bank first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Developing Countries Have To Take Seriously Who Report On Possibility Of Deadly X // BJP’s electoral worship: Navratri Sammelan // Partition was a ‘historical mistake’, says Owaisi // Trinamool Congress Is Getting Maximum Political Mileage From Puja Festival In Bengal // Plans for Dubai, Abu Dhabi electric air taxi by 2026 // Hamas may have been planning Israel attack for a year // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 17 Oct 2023 // BAFS introduces ASEAN’s first high-flow EV hydrant dispenser for enhanced performance // Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine // Cong fields ‘Ramayana’ actor against CM Chouhan // G20 Adopts A Regulatory Roadmap For Cryptocurrencies On The Basis Of IMF Proposal // Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s Portfolio Registers Record High At Federal Bank // SEBI, RBI Investigating Some Alternate Investment Funds: Sources // ‘Governments must pioneer new approaches to climate crisis, healthcare, AI’, Global Future Councils hears // Hamas-Israel Armed Conflict Brings Fresh Risks To World Economy // Kamal Nath says INDIA Bloc focus is Lok Sabha polls // Khattar offers dialogue to Mann on SYL issue // HKSTP’s Biggest Ever Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 Hits Four World Cities to Bring Global Innovators to Hong Kong and Springboard to Mainland China and Asia Success // Governor of Herat visits UAE field hospital in Afghanistan // CUHK Students Making Waves in Environment and Sustainability Research //