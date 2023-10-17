logo
HomeIndia PoliticsSwiggy Raises Platform Fee to Boost Unit Economics, Extends Nationwide
India Politics
0 likes

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to Boost Unit Economics, Extends Nationwide

swiggy raises platform fee to boost unit economics extends nationwide

Swiggy, the food delivery platform, increased its platform fee on food delivery orders from Rs 2 to Rs 3 on October 4. At first, the fare hike was introduced in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and later extended nationwide. Presently, Swiggy imposes a platform fee of Rs 5 but offers a Rs 2 discount, hinting at the possibility of further fee increases. Swiggy started charging this platform fee to its customers in April, regardless of the order amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zomato, a competitor of Swiggy, also initiated a platform fee of Rs 2, which subsequently increased to Rs 3 in certain areas.

The platform fee is added to the delivery charge, but it’s exempted for customers who enrol in Swiggy’s loyalty program, Swiggy One. With this program, customers can receive complimentary food and grocery deliveries after making an initial payment. However, even Swiggy One subscribers are subject to the recently introduced platform fee. According to a Swiggy spokesperson, the platform fee remains in line with what most service providers typically charge, and there haven’t been any major alterations.

Elevating these fees is perceived as a strategy by delivery platforms to enhance their unit economics, aiming to boost the take rate or the revenue earned from each order. This practice is not unique to Swiggy; companies like Uber, BigBasket’s quick commerce service BB Now, and Zepto also impose per-order fees as part of their efforts to improve their unit economics.

In June, Prosus reported that Swiggy’s losses surged by 80 per cent year-on-year, reaching approximately $540 million in 2022. Naspers, a technology investor, had previously indicated that Swiggy’s gross merchandise value for food delivery had grown by 26 per cent year-on-year.

Swiggy’s CEO, Sriharsha Majety, announced in May that the startup’s food delivery segment had achieved profitability by March 2023. He also mentioned that the company had made significant investments in its grocery delivery service, Instamart, but would reduce its investments in that sector as it aims to improve profitability.

With inputs from News18.

 

The post Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to Boost Unit Economics, Extends Nationwide first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2023: A Global Gathering of Visionaries Exploring the Frontier of Emerging Technology Innovation // Cong fields ‘Ramayana’ actor against CM Chouhan // Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to Boost Unit Economics, Extends Nationwide // Hamas may have been planning Israel attack for a year // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 17 Oct 2023 // G20 Adopts A Regulatory Roadmap For Cryptocurrencies On The Basis Of IMF Proposal // Developing Countries Have To Take Seriously Who Report On Possibility Of Deadly X // Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah leads UAE delegation to third Belt & Road Forum for International Cooperation in China // Trinamool Congress Is Getting Maximum Political Mileage From Puja Festival In Bengal // Alibaba Pictures Promotes Japanese Films in the Chinese Market, Emerging as the Premier Platform for Internet Promotion // SEBI, RBI Investigating Some Alternate Investment Funds: Sources // HKSTP’s Biggest Ever Elevator Pitch Competition 2024 Hits Four World Cities to Bring Global Innovators to Hong Kong and Springboard to Mainland China and Asia Success // Britain urges Israel to show restraint // Partition was a ‘historical mistake’, says Owaisi // Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine // Plans for Dubai, Abu Dhabi electric air taxi by 2026 // Ras Al Khaimah to host 6th International Conference on Global Warming // National Career Exhibition, International Education Show to Kick Off at Expo Centre Sharjah // Kamal Nath says INDIA Bloc focus is Lok Sabha polls // BAFS introduces ASEAN’s first high-flow EV hydrant dispenser for enhanced performance //