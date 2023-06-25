logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaShah says PM constantly monitoring Manipur situation
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Shah says PM constantly monitoring Manipur situation

amit shah manipur meeting111 168760124216x9 1

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others participated in an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing situation in Manipur on Saturday.

Shah called for the meeting to assess the situation, weeks after he visited the violence-hit state for four days and met with a cross section of people in his efforts to broker peace in Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the press after the meeting concluded in Delhi, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said all political parties who attended the meeting expressed their views during the all-party meeting, unanimously acknowledging the unprecedented nature of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur. “Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is briefed every day on the evolving situation in the state,” he added.

He further said, “A 10km fence has been erected along the Myanmar border to curb infiltration and additional measures are being implemented. Many of the infiltrators were youth who voluntarily surrendered their weapons to the local police. We have considered all suggestions from various political parties and appropriate steps will be taken in the right direction.”

According to PTI news agency, Shah told the meeting the situation in Manipur was slowly returning to normal and not a deaths have been reported since June 13 in the state.

The home minister sought the cooperation of all the political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur.

“The priority of the Modi government is that no more lives should be lost due to violence in the state,” Shah was quoted as saying.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, addressing the media after attending the all-party meeting, said, “We expressed our concern about the ongoing incidents in Manipur spanning over 50 days. The Home Minister patiently heard each of us and assured us that he is actively addressing the issue. He said, ‘Trust me, I will restore peace.’

“However, the Prime Minister has not conveyed his concerns,” he said. “We requested the need for an all-party delegation to be sent to Manipur. The Home Minister responded by mentioning the deployment of additional police forces, which was our suggestion. However, this is not merely a law and order issue to be resolved solely by the police, army, or Assam Rifles,” Siva said.

“It signifies the failure of governance at both the state and union government levels,” he added.

During the all-party meeting, the Congress was not given the opportunity to speak first, even though Ibobi Singh from Manipur represented them. Opposition parties, including the TMC, raised this concern and requested that the next meeting should take place in Imphal, according to sources. “The government assured that progress was being made to address the situation,” they said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh called the all-party meeting “an eye-wash and a formality,” and criticised the government for not allowing 3-time elected Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to present his points.

“As the principal Opposition party, our representative the senior most leader from Manipur, 3-time elected CM Okram Ibobi Singh, was not allowed to present his points representing the pain and anguish of the people of Manipur,” he said in a tweet.

With inputs from News18

The post Shah says PM constantly monitoring Manipur situation first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, views latest developments and achievements // UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order // UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary // Sidda defies Vastu to use ‘unlucky door’ to his office // No takers for AAP charge against Cong on Delhi ordinance // Immeasurable contribution to the development of law and order: in memory of Dr. the Hon. Sir Ti Liang Yang // Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert Helps Analyze Carbon Footprint for The First Olympic Esports Week // Stalin moots common minimum programme to fight BJP // Sharad Pawar Has Resorted To A Risky Gamble By Anointing His Daughter As NCP President // UAE calls for de-escalation in Russia // MoFA sees off Emirati pilgrims at AUH Airport // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 24 Jun 2023 // Patna Conclave Of Opposition Parties Is A Milestone To Defeat The BJP // Investment in Employee Experience, Cloud and AI Drives Improved Customer Experience, New NTT Report Shows // Winners of Thailand FX Awards 2023 // HKU to Host APRU 27th Annual Presidents’ Meeting on Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future // U.S. Probe Against Adani Group Sours Taste During Modi’s White House Dinner // Xapo Bank expands global footprint in South Asia, ushering in a new era of hybrid banking // 100 frontline heroes heading to Mecca for Hajj // AAP, Cong in war of words over Delhi ordinance //