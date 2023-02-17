Shashi Tharoor backs off from contesting CWC polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday virtually ruled out contesting the CWC polls if the party decides to hold them, saying he is not considering any further elections after having fought the AICC presidential polls and it is ”for others to step forward”.

In an exclusive interview with PTI on the Congress’ upcoming plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, Tharoor said the convention comes at an ”inflection point” in the party’s history as it is being held after the presidential polls and the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram said the plenary could not have come at a more opportune time and gives the party members an opportunity to focus on what ”we have gained and what faces the party in terms of challenges for the future”.

Asked if it was essential for the party to have polls for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the party’s plenary session and if he had raised this issue with the party leadership, Tharoor said, ”I had made the point that elections are healthy for the party and participated in one election myself and now that I have lost, I don’t think it is my business to tell the party leadership what to do. Let them take the steps that they judge are appropriate.” He stressed the majority view in the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is the view that will prevail.

”I am fairly confident that if a majority of the delegates want an election they will hold one and if the majority feels that they would rather not rock the boat at this time and just move ahead, then that too will be a possible option,” the former Union minister said.

”I just feel that by having contested once, making my point and not winning the majority, or not even coming close to the majority of delegates, I have in a sense forfeited the right demanding the same thing,” he said.