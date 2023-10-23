logo
Supporter alleges Fadnavis bid to ‘control’ Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday alleged 26 works at under-construction government hospitals in Maharashtra were lying incomplete due to stoppage of funds by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on the orders of Devendra Fadnavis who wants to “control” his colleague.

These include under-construction hospitals in his constituency Karjat-Jamkhed, alleged Pawar, who is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

“The construction work of government-run hospitals in Karjat and Jamkhed tehsils is partially completed. The work is now stuck because of the lack of funds. Ajit Pawar is finance minister, but BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed that funds cannot be released without his permission,” he said on X.

“I find this is an attempt to control Ajit Pawar, who is equivalent to Fadnavis by designation. Who will take the responsibility if a person loses his life because of lack of treatment?” Pawar asked.

Sharing photos of pending works in his Assembly seat, Pawar said the situation was similar in 26 sites across the state. Hitting back, Suraj Chavan of the Ajit Pawar faction said, “As finance minister, Ajit Pawar has given Rs 1,827.65 crore funds to your constituency (Karjat Jamkhed assembly), of which Rs 106 crore is given through public health department, while Rs 25 crore has been given for improvement of health services in the two tehsils.”

“There is no one who can control Ajit Pawar. Ajit dada never does politics over such works,” Chavan added.

With inputs from News18

