FHA-HoReCa announces new initiatives and partnerships for 2024 edition, covering Technology Solutions and Talent recognition

Anticipate the debut of first-ever FSTEC Asia – catering to the surging demand for technology solutions among APAC restaurant companies – from 22 to 25 October 2024!

Simultaneously, Singapore will also be hosting its first-ever Worldchefs’ Global Chefs Challenge Finals, showcasing the talents of the finest 72 chefs hailing from 25 different countries.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 October 2023 – When FHA-HoReCa, Asia’s most comprehensive and premier hospitality event, makes a return this 22-25 October 2024, look forward to a host of new initiatives and partnerships set to shake up the hospitality industry.

L-R: FSTEC Asia and Worldchefs Global Chef Challenge Final 2022

They include a partnership with Foodservice Technology (FSTEC), the world’s leading foodservice technology event, for the debut of its inaugural edition in Asia, FSTEC Asia, and WorldChefs to host Singapore’s first-ever Global Chefs Challenge Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

To meet the rising demands of the hospitality and culinary industry, FHA-HoReCa premieres collaborations with trade leaders covering technology solutions and talent recognition across the best of hospitality and culinary scene to cover all grounds. They are part and parcel of FHA-HoReCa’s goals to bring the latest and most sophisticated solutions and opportunities to Singapore to elevate the local and international hospitality fields.

FHA-HoReCa trade show is Asia’s most comprehensive international trade show covering 5 key segments – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology and Specialty Coffee in a single platform. This event brings over 40,000 hospitality and foodservice professionals from around the world.

Debut of FSTEC Asia: “Where Hospitality and Tech Connect”



FSTEC, the world’s leading foodservice technology event, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with FHA-HoReCa for the debut of its inaugural edition in Asia with FSTEC Asia.

Setting the stage for ground-breaking discussions and innovations at the intersection of hospitality and technology, FSTEC Asia will be seamlessly integrated into the bi-annual FHA-HoReCa tradeshow, offering two full days of programming with expert speakers from around the world from October 22nd to 25th 2024, at the Singapore Expo.

FSTEC Asia’s tagline, “Where Hospitality and Tech Connect,” marks a strategic evolution from its US event tagline, “Where Restaurants and Tech Connect” reflecting the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry and encompassing a broader spectrum of technology-driven solutions and opportunities.

Chris Keating, Head of FSTEC, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “The presentations at this conference will be focused on all parts of hospitality tech: from ordering and payment to loyalty programs and workforce management systems to AI and robotics. There will be something there for the large multinational restaurant company to the growing concept, but also for the systems integrators and vendors who will be helping operators achieve their goals.”

Over the past three years, FSTEC Asia’s flagship event in the US, FSTEC, has witnessed remarkable growth, attracting over 800 executives from leading restaurant companies seeking technological solutions to enhance their businesses.

Singapore’s first-ever Worldchefs’ Global Chefs Challenge Finals



World Association of Chefs Societies – Worldchefs – a global leading organization that brings together global chef delegates and professionals is proud to host Singapore’s first-ever Global Chefs Challenge Finals at the 2024 edition of FHA-HoReCa.

The Global Chefs Challenge Finals will feature the top 72 chefs from 25 countries, selected based on their outstanding performance at the Worldchefs Regional Semi-Finals that took place in 2023. These culinary talents will compete head-to-head at the Global Chef Challenge Finals, scheduled to take place at the Singapore Expo from 22 October to 25, 2024.

The 2024 Global Chefs Challenge Finals will see the world’s top chefs meet to compete in four competition categories:

Global Vegan Chefs Challenge

Global Pastry Chefs Challenge

Global Young Chefs Challenge

Global Chefs Challenge

The Global Chefs Challenge Finals will see its newest category Global Vegan Chefs Challenge’s first finals. This competition features innovative chefs who will showcase vegan culinary skills. Their plates must exclude animal proteins while creatively and tastily combining key vegan ingredients.

Worldchefs President Thomas Gugler states, “The Global Vegan Chefs Challenge will be an exciting opportunity for Worldchefs members interested in expanding and showcasing their expertise and knowledge of Vegan Cuisine, and this particular category will support our mission as leaders in global culinary advancement and culinary competitions.”

In the dynamic world of hospitality and culinary innovation, FHA-HoReCa is leading the way. From the launch of FSTEC Asia to hosting the Global Chefs Challenge Finals, FHA-HoReCa is connecting hospitality and technology while celebrating global culinary talent. Be part of the future with FHA-HoReCa 2024 at Singapore Expo from October 22 to 25, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements.

For FSTEC Asia press kit, kindly refer here: https://bit.ly/2024FSTECAsiaFHA

For Worldchefs press kit, kindly refer here: https://bit.ly/FHAGlobalChefChallengeFinals

Hashtag: #FHA-HoReCa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FHA-HoReCa

FHA-HoReCa brings together the most extensive line-up of the world’s leading foodservice and hospitality suppliers through 5 specialized sectors – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Food service & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology and Specialty Coffee. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-HoReCa are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from over 30 countries and regions.

For more information on FHA-HoReCa, refer here: https://bit.ly/FHAHoReCaHome