TAQA Commits Over AED37 Billion to Power Abu Dhabi’s Data Centre Expansion

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company has unveiled plans to invest more than AED37 billion to meet the escalating power demands of the emirate’s expanding data centre and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The announcement was made by Group CEO and Managing Director Jasim Husain Thabet during the World Utilities Congress 2025.

This substantial investment is integral to TAQA’s strategy to deliver clean, certified, and reliable energy to critical infrastructure. The company aims to support Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global hub for digital innovation and AI development.

TAQA’s market capitalisation stands at approximately AED360 billion, positioning it among the top five companies in electricity generation, transmission, and water desalination across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Operating in 25 countries, TAQA has doubled its electricity production capacity to 56 gigawatts over the past four years, surpassing the total electricity consumption of the United Kingdom.

The company’s growth strategy includes significant international acquisitions. TAQA recently partnered with Mubadala to acquire an 875-megawatt gas-powered electricity station in Uzbekistan, aiding the country’s energy transition and opening new markets in Central Asia. Additionally, TAQA has acquired Transmission Investment, a leading UK-based energy and utility investment platform, enhancing its capabilities in offshore transmission services and infrastructure development.

In collaboration with Masdar, where TAQA holds a major stake, the company is developing 5 gigawatts of solar energy supported by 19 gigawatt-hours of battery storage. This integrated solar and battery system is designed to deliver a continuous supply of 1 gigawatt for 24 hours, marking it as the largest project of its kind globally.

TAQA plans to invest AED75 billion by 2030 to triple its electricity generation capacity to 150 gigawatts. Part of this strategy includes developing water desalination plants with a combined capacity of 1.3 billion gallons per day, with two-thirds utilising highly efficient reverse osmosis technology.

The company is also exploring acquisition opportunities in the United States, identifying it as a key market for expansion. TAQA aims to spend around $20 billion between 2023 and 2030 on organic and inorganic growth, targeting 150 gigawatts of capacity by the end of that period, up from around 56 gigawatts currently.