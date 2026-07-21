TELOSIN Introduces “The Dual Transformation,” Pairing Y PRO Red and Y PRO Blue with the New Lumiactive Collection

The new skincare system brings together FDA-cleared, NASA-inspired light technology, complementary formulations and award-winning patented design by Karim Rashid, following a Hong Kong launch attended by more than 2,000 guests

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 July 2026 – TELOSIN has introduced “The Dual Transformation,” a new approach to personalised at-home skincare built around two dedicated light-based beauty devices—the Y PRO Red and Y PRO Blue—and the complementary Lumiactive Collection.

The launch brings together advanced light-based technology, targeted skincare formulations and award-winning patented design created in collaboration with internationally acclaimed designer Karim Rashid.

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Rather than incorporating multiple generalised modes within a single device, TELOSIN developed two distinct devices and two dedicated skincare pathways.

Y PRO Red is designed for a rejuvenation-focused skincare routine, supporting the appearance of firmness, texture and radiance.

Y PRO Blue is designed for routines focused on blemish-prone, oily or visibly unsettled skin.

The devices combine FDA-cleared technology with light-based innovation inspired by scientific developments associated with NASA research.

Introducing the Lumiactive Collection

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The Y PRO devices are accompanied by the new Lumiactive Collection, comprising:

LUMIRED Red LED Treatment Gel

LUMIBLUE Blue LED Treatment Gel

Blue Light Defense Cream

Together, the devices and complementary formulations establish TELOSIN’s connected Prepare, Treat, Protect approach to skincare.

The dedicated Lumiactive treatment gels are designed to prepare the skin for the corresponding Y PRO routine, while Blue Light Defense Cream completes the ritual as part of the brand’s wider daily skincare approach.

By developing the devices and formulations as one connected collection, TELOSIN aims to make advanced light-based skincare easier to understand, personalise and incorporate into regular at-home routines.

The result is a complete ecosystem built around two targeted transformations: a red-light pathway focused on rejuvenation and a blue-light pathway focused on skin clarity and balance.

Scientific Insight Behind TELOSIN

TELOSIN has expanded the scientific conversation surrounding the launch through its expert video series, “The Science Behind Telosin,” available on the brand’s website.

The series features expert perspectives from two medical professionals:

Dr. Omer Wolf, MD, a specialist in plastic and reconstructive surgery and advanced facial aesthetic procedures.

Dr. Uri Berger, MD, a specialist in aesthetic medicine with extensive international medical training and experience.

Through the expert series, TELOSIN provides consumers with accessible information about the principles behind light-based skincare and the evolving relationship between professional aesthetic knowledge, beauty technology and at-home routines.

The inclusion of medical perspectives within the wider educational programme reflects TELOSIN’s commitment to supporting product innovation through informed scientific discussion and responsible consumer education.

Award-Winning Patented Design by Karim Rashid

The Y PRO Red and Y PRO Blue were created in collaboration with Karim Rashid, one of the world’s most recognised contemporary designers.

The devices feature award-winning patented design that combines Rashid’s distinctive visual language with TELOSIN’s advanced beauty technology.

Their fluid silhouettes, individual colour identities and ergonomic forms were developed not simply to contain sophisticated technology, but to transform the devices into desirable contemporary objects that can become a natural part of the user’s daily beauty environment.

The collaboration reflects TELOSIN’s belief that advanced skincare devices should deliver a sophisticated combination of performance, simplicity, comfort and emotional connection.

“The Dual Transformation” Unveiled to More Than 2,000 Guests in Hong Kong

The complete collection was officially presented on 30 June 2026 through “The Dual Transformation,” an immersive launch experience held at WTC Mall in Hong Kong.

The large-scale event welcomed more than 2,000 guests, including consumers, members of the Hong Kong media, influencers, beauty industry professionals and invited partners.

The launch featured internationally acclaimed designer Karim Rashid, MIRROR member Ian Chan, celebrated actress and singer Linda Chung, and Dr. Harvey Ho.

Karim Rashid introduced the creative thinking behind the award-winning patented design of the devices, while Dr. Harvey Ho discussed the different applications and skincare pathways associated with red and blue light technology.

Ian Chan and Linda Chung joined the launch presentation to experience the two routines and demonstrate how the Y PRO devices and complementary Lumiactive formulations can be incorporated into contemporary at-home skincare.

“The Dual Transformation demonstrates that advanced beauty technology does not need to feel clinical or complicated,” said Dr. Harvey Ho.

“By bringing together two dedicated light-based devices with complementary Lumiactive formulations, TELOSIN has created a more focused and intuitive approach to at-home skincare. The distinction between the red and blue light pathways also helps consumers better understand how different technologies can support different skincare needs.”

With more than 2,000 guests attending, the event marked a major public introduction of TELOSIN’s broader product ecosystem: two targeted devices, three complementary skincare formulations and one connected approach to personalised light-based skincare.

A Complete Dual Skincare System

With Y PRO Red, Y PRO Blue and the Lumiactive Collection, TELOSIN is introducing more than two individual beauty devices.

“The Dual Transformation” represents a complete skincare system built around clearly defined objectives, dedicated formulations and award-winning patented design.

It reflects the brand’s wider ambition to make sophisticated light-based technology more personalised, intuitive and accessible, while maintaining the premium design experience expected by contemporary beauty consumers.

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TELOSIN

TELOSIN develops premium at-home skincare devices and complementary formulations that bring together advanced light-based technology, scientific insight, award-winning patented design and an intuitive user experience.

Through continued product development and collaborations with internationally recognised designers and medical professionals, TELOSIN aims to make sophisticated beauty technology more personalised, accessible and desirable.

TELOSIN products are available online at www.telosin.com, at The Mineral Boutique stores, through selected premium retailers and at leading clinics.

For further information, expert videos and product details, visit www.telosin.com.