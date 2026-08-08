Saudia extends global punctuality lead through July

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudia ranked as the world’s most punctual global airline for a third consecutive month in July, maintaining its operational lead despite the pressures of the peak summer travel season. The carrier recorded an on-time arrival rate of 87.24% across 16,406 flights during the month.

The performance extended a run that began in May and continued through June, giving the Jeddah-based flag carrier three successive monthly first-place finishes in the global airline category. The achievement also underlined Saudia’s growing emphasis on operational reliability as it expands its network and capacity.

July’s ranking came despite a decline in Saudia’s punctuality percentage from the previous month. The airline had recorded an on-time performance rate of 92.38% in June, when it also led the global rankings. The lower July figure reflected a tougher operating environment during one of the busiest periods of the international travel calendar.

Saudia nevertheless remained ahead of major international competitors. Singapore Airlines was second in July with 85.32% of arrivals operating on time across 10,554 flights. Air India followed at 84.33%, narrowly ahead of Scandinavian Airlines, or SAS, at 84.32%. Aeromexico completed the five leading global carriers with an arrival punctuality rate of 83.96%.

The July assessment covered 226,223 flights among airlines included in the global category, with an average on-time arrival performance of 83.55%. Saudia therefore finished nearly four percentage points above the group average. Its scheduled operations also recorded an on-time departure rate of 88.58%.

Operational completion was another strong point. Almost all the carrier’s scheduled services were tracked during July, while its completion factor remained above 92%. Such measures are significant because punctuality rankings can otherwise favour operators that cancel difficult services rather than operate them late.

Cirium generally treats an airline arrival as on time when an aircraft reaches its gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time. The methodology is designed to provide a common benchmark across carriers operating different network structures, aircraft fleets and geographical markets.

Saudia’s three-month run began in May, when it achieved an on-time arrival performance of 90.12% while operating more than 13,600 flights. The month coincided with the arrival phase for the Hajj season and the Eid Al-Adha travel period, placing additional pressure on airports, aircraft utilisation and ground-handling operations.

June produced an even stronger result. Saudia retained first place as global aviation faced disruption from weather, air traffic control restrictions and other operating constraints. Worldwide punctuality among the airlines assessed remained above 86% during the month, while parts of Europe and North America recorded weaker performance. Saudia’s 92.38% rate gave it a substantial margin over the wider market.

Maintaining first place into July is particularly important for the airline because summer schedules typically produce heavier passenger loads and tighter aircraft rotations. Congestion at major international airports can also create cascading delays as aircraft and crews move between destinations.

Saudia has linked its operating performance to closer coordination among flight operations, ground services, maintenance teams and airport partners. The airline has also been increasing its use of digital systems and artificial intelligence to improve planning and operational decision-making.

Director General of Saudia Group Ibrahim Al-Omar said the consistency reflected coordination across the organisation and investment in technologies intended to strengthen day-to-day operations. Management has made punctuality a key element of its passenger service strategy alongside fleet expansion and network growth.

The airline is undergoing a wider expansion as Saudi Arabia seeks to increase international connectivity under its aviation and tourism plans. Saudia operates domestic and international services across Asia, Europe, Africa and North America, with Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport serving as its principal hub.

The carrier is also adding newer aircraft as it prepares for further passenger growth. Fleet renewal and additional capacity are expected to increase scheduling flexibility, although a larger network also creates greater operational complexity and makes consistent punctuality harder to sustain.

Saudia’s performance also follows strong annual results. It finished second among global airlines for on-time arrivals in 2025, recording an annual punctuality rate of 86.53%. Aeromexico led that year with 90.02%, while SAS was third with 86.09%.