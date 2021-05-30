Top3 services to rotate PDF

Among various services used nowadays to edit the popular Portable Document Format, the service to rotate PDF is critical. While organizing the pages of a document, the PDF rotator tool ensures the proper orientation of the document.

With the advancement of modern-day technology, online methods of studying and documentation are gaining wide popularity. PDF documents have become an easy to access and comfortable format to manage documents and notes. Important documentation, books, and papers are published in this format after proper editing. There are various service-providing tools to manage PDFs. PDF rotator is one of such tools that guarantees accurate alignment of the document to increase readability.

We are going to tell you about the service with the best PDF rotator tool, which you can use for your document.

1- 2PDF.com:

It is one of the safest platforms for your document, which protects your document while editing. 2PDF.com has a wide variety of tools for the editing of your document, including a PDF rotator. This service has a user-friendly interface and relatively easy to use.

To use this platform for editing, you just need to drag your file into the dialogue box which appears on the front page. Then you will see a variety of options to edit your file. Just select the desired action like PDF rotator. After that, you need to select the pages you need to orient properly. There will be direction buttons with the help of which you can rotate the direction of selected pages. You can also choose the selection option in page orientation for selecting multiple files to orient their pages. Then just click the button saying “rotate.” And now your PDF has the right coordination.

2- Rotate PDF.net:

Rotate PDF.net platform is specifically for rotating PDFs and gives you a simple analog to rotate the files. They ensure the safety of documents above all. The site ensures the removal of the document from the site after you have successfully edited it. As soon as the site finishes rotating your document and you have downloaded it, they remove it from the database. But you can rotate the file, which is 25 MB heavy only.

To rotate your file, simply go to the upload file button to upload your file for rotations. Then select the angle of rotation on which you want to rotate the pages of your document. There are three angles for rotation. Now click the button “rotate,” and you can download your rotated file now.

3- ILovePDF.com:

This site is one of the best sites to edit your PDFs with tons of options. It allows you to upload documents from different sources like Google drive, computer storage, or Dropbox. This site can allow merging, splitting, and editing of the document as well. To rotate the document, you just need to follow a single click step. Upload your file, click the rotate button and download the rotated file. ILovePDF is quick and easy to use.

Final Thoughts:

You can trust any of these services for quality editing and rotating your PDF document. You can choose any one of these sites like 2PDF.com to orient the document correctly.