logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachTradeMonday Secures Investment from SenseTime To Expand AI Low-code Modularized Platform And ChatGPT B2B Retail Solution
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
12 seen
0 Comments

TradeMonday Secures Investment from SenseTime To Expand AI Low-code Modularized Platform And ChatGPT B2B Retail Solution

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 June 2023 – TradeMonday, a Hong Kong based startup that specializes in AI-powered retail analytics, announced today that it has successfully completed a new round of investment from SenseTime, one of the world’s leading AI companies. The investment will enable TradeMonday to accelerate its growth and expand its retail analytic product offerings and ChatGPT B2B retail solutions.
image_1.jpeg

TradeMonday is an AI Low-code Modularized Platform assisting retailers and brand owners to instantly validate their business decisions. The raised funds would be used to invest in R&D and further solidify the company’s AI low-code modularized platform. The platform turns the digital footprint of retail consumer, brand and product such as social media, in-store traffic and transaction data into actionable insights and empowers businesses including retailers, consumer brands and shopping malls, in simulating top-line growth strategies.

“We are thrilled to have SenseTime onboard as our investor,” mentioned by TradeMonday company statement, “their deep expertise in AI and global network will be invaluable as we continue to develop innovative retail analytic solutions that help our clients make smarter and more informed decisions.” TradeMonday also announces the launch of the ChatGPT B2B solution today for retail analytic. “With the integration of TradeMonday’s proprietary retail big data and ChatGPT, it shorten the analytic implementation time and provides better experience to query the insight through bot. The newly launch of ChatGPT B2B retail solution will help TradeMonday to expand the product offering to sales advisory.

“With the completion of this latest investment round, TradeMonday is poised for continued growth and success in the global market. We are also aiming to close a further substantial round of Series A funding in 2023.”
Hashtag: #TradeMonday #SenseTime #ChatGPT #AI #Startup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TradeMonday

TradeMonday is an AI-powered retail platform that helps businesses make product, market and shopper recommendations. It was inspired by the financial model of arbitrage and was founded in 2016 and graduated from Cyberport Incubation programme in 2019. The platform analyzes customer data from various sources globally and provides businesses with actionable insights for better strategy planning through a visual representation of customer persona, potential brands, products, and tenant performance.

The platform is backed by venture funds in the US, Europe, and Hong Kong and has been recognized by organizations such as Plug and Play, Founders Space, Sente, EY, Alibaba, JumpStarter, and RTIA. It has been applied in various industries, including food retail, fashion, cosmetics, electronics, and shopping malls.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Featured
Featured
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
SKP To Expand Their Sustainable Food Packaging & Cutlery Range // Atomic Wallet breach loss in excess of $35m // Questions Galore About BRS Decision Not To Join Crucial Opposition Conclave // Speculation over Sachin Pilot plan to launch new party // Nurturing Naturally Launches Free Sample Website For Top Baby Brands // ZHO signs Mou with Russia’s Ural Federal University // Rahul Gandhi’s Engagement With Indian Diaspora In USA Has Been Productive // CBI to take over probe into Odisha train tragedy // Secure Railway System To Prevent Balasore Like Deadly Accidents // Opposition Is Looking Confident Of Defeating RSS-BJP Combine In 2024 // Oasys Announces Inaugural Blockchain Gaming Hackathon in Tokyo, Backed by Japanese Industry Titans // National Elections In Pakistan In October This Year May Not Ensure Stability // White House dismisses concerns about democracy under Modi // No intent to address safety lapse: Kharge tells Modi // GPSSA hosts annual seminar for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Authorities in GCC // Developed Nations Should Appreciate India’s Work In Fighting Pollution // Modi driving car looking into rearview mirror, says Rahul // Abhishek Banerjee’s wife stopped from Dubai flight // Abdullah bin Zayed receives German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office // More Russian Oil Is Making Backdoor Entry Into NATO Nations Via Saudi Arabia, UAE //